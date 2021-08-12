On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of Summer League, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 97-91, with No. 27 draft pick Cam Thomas leading the way with 22 points.

The Nets have a strong core with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, but the team entered this offseason in need of some additional shooting off the bench. It's early, but Thomas is looking like someone who can provide the team with that.

The team's other first-round pick, Day'ron Sharpe, finished Wednesday's game with 11 points and eight rebounds, including six offensive. Finding a reliable backup center is another concern for the Steve Nash-coached team. Summer League has to feel encouraging so far.

As for the Wizards, the team enters this game with an 0-1 record so far in Summer League after an 89-75 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

That game saw No. 15 overall pick Corey Kispert struggle, as he scored just eight points on 3-for-9 shooting. The bright spot for Kispert was a 2-for-5 mark from three, but the rest of his game just wasn't working.

How to Watch:

Date: August 12, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNU

Watch Wizards vs. Nets online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Caleb Homesley scored 17 points for Washington in that loss, offering the team one of its few bright spots. But after adding Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell in the offseason, the Wizards don't have a lot of open roster spots on the main team.

That's why Summer League is so important for Kispert, who will be in a fight for backup wing minutes this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.