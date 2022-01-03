Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    Southeast Division foes square off when the Washington Wizards (18-18) host the Charlotte Hornets (19-17) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hornets

    • The 106.5 points per game the Wizards put up are 9.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (116.1).
    • Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 116.1 points.
    • Charlotte has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 106.5 points.
    • The Hornets score an average of 115.2 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 108.8 the Wizards allow.
    • Charlotte is 15-9 when it scores more than 108.8 points.
    • Washington has a 15-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.2 points.
    • The Wizards make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Hornets have allowed to their opponents.
    • Washington has a 12-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
    • The Hornets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
    • This season, Charlotte has a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.6 points and distributing 6.4 assists.
    • Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 13.9 PPG average.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
    • Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.
    • Miles Bridges scores 19.2 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs seven rebounds and tacks on 3.6 assists per game.
    • Ball knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee with 0.9 per game.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Knicks

    W 124-117

    Away

    12/26/2021

    76ers

    L 117-96

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Heat

    L 119-112

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 110-93

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bulls

    L 120-119

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Magic

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/20/2021

    Jazz

    L 112-102

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nuggets

    W 115-107

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Rockets

    W 123-99

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Pacers

    W 116-108

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Suns

    L 133-99

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    76ers

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

