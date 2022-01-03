Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Southeast Division foes square off when the Washington Wizards (18-18) host the Charlotte Hornets (19-17) at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 3, 2022. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hornets

The 106.5 points per game the Wizards put up are 9.6 fewer points than the Hornets allow (116.1).

Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 116.1 points.

Charlotte has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 106.5 points.

The Hornets score an average of 115.2 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 108.8 the Wizards allow.

Charlotte is 15-9 when it scores more than 108.8 points.

Washington has a 15-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.2 points.

The Wizards make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is the same percentage the Hornets have allowed to their opponents.

Washington has a 12-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Hornets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wizards have given up to their opponents (45.4%).

This season, Charlotte has a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.6 points and distributing 6.4 assists.

Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 8.1 boards per game in addition to his 13.9 PPG average.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball paces the Hornets in both rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.

Miles Bridges scores 19.2 points per game, putting him at the top of the Charlotte scoring leaderboard. He also grabs seven rebounds and tacks on 3.6 assists per game.

Ball knocks down 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee with 0.9 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/23/2021 Knicks W 124-117 Away 12/26/2021 76ers L 117-96 Home 12/28/2021 Heat L 119-112 Away 12/30/2021 Cavaliers W 110-93 Home 1/1/2022 Bulls L 120-119 Home 1/3/2022 Hornets - Home 1/5/2022 Rockets - Home 1/7/2022 Bulls - Away 1/9/2022 Magic - Away 1/11/2022 Thunder - Home 1/12/2022 Magic - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule