Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two hot teams square off when the Charlotte Hornets (8-7) host the Washington Wizards (10-3) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hornets will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Wizards, who have won five straight. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Hornets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hornets
-1
220.5 points
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Wizards
- The 113.3 points per game the Hornets score are 9.8 more points than the Wizards give up (103.5).
- When Charlotte puts up more than 103.5 points, it is 8-5.
- When Washington allows fewer than 113.3 points, it is 9-2.
- The Wizards put up 6.7 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Hornets give up (115.1).
- When it scores more than 115.1 points, Washington is 3-0.
- Charlotte is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Hornets are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at fourth.
- The Hornets pull down an average of 11 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Wizards by 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- The Wizards are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at eighth.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.5 rebounds and gives out 7.1 assists per game along with scoring 19.3 points per contest.
- Miles Bridges leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 21.5 per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
- The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Ball and Mason Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal puts up 23.3 points per game to be the top scorer for the Wizards.
- Kyle Kuzma has a stat line of 9.1 rebounds, 14.5 points and 1.9 assists per game for Washington to take the top rebound spot on the team. Spencer Dinwiddie has the top spot for assists with 6.0 per game, adding 17.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
- Kuzma is dependable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.7 per game.
