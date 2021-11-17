Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/17/2021

Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard De'Anthony Melton (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Two hot teams square off when the Charlotte Hornets (8-7) host the Washington Wizards (10-3) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Hornets will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Wizards, who have won five straight. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -1 220.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Wizards

The 113.3 points per game the Hornets score are 9.8 more points than the Wizards give up (103.5).

When Charlotte puts up more than 103.5 points, it is 8-5.

When Washington allows fewer than 113.3 points, it is 9-2.

The Wizards put up 6.7 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Hornets give up (115.1).

When it scores more than 115.1 points, Washington is 3-0.

Charlotte is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.4 points.

The Hornets are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at fourth.

The Hornets pull down an average of 11 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Wizards by 2.5 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at eighth.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in rebounds and assist is LaMelo Ball, who pulls down 7.5 rebounds and gives out 7.1 assists per game along with scoring 19.3 points per contest.

Miles Bridges leads Charlotte in scoring, averaging 21.5 per game to go with 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The Hornets get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Ball and Mason Plumlee lead Charlotte on the defensive end, with Ball leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Plumlee in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch