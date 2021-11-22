Nov 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and forward Miles Bridges (0) try to block a shot by Indiana Pacers guard Brad Wanamaker (10) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (11-5) will host the Charlotte Hornets (10-8) after winning four straight home games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Hornets

The Wizards score 7.7 fewer points per game (106.0) than the Hornets give up (113.7).

Washington is 5-0 when scoring more than 113.7 points.

When Charlotte allows fewer than 106.0 points, it is 4-0.

The Hornets' 112.3 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 103.4 the Wizards allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 9-6 when it scores more than 103.4 points.

Washington's record is 10-4 when it gives up fewer than 112.3 points.

The Wizards make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Washington is 8-2 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Hornets are shooting 45.1% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 43.2% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charlotte has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who puts up 23.7 points per game to go with 5.9 assists.

Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.6 points per game.

Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball puts up 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Miles Bridges counts for 21.6 points per game, making him the top scorer on Charlotte's squad.

Ball makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hornets.

Ball (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Magic W 104-92 Away 11/15/2021 Pelicans W 105-100 Home 11/17/2021 Hornets L 97-87 Away 11/18/2021 Heat L 112-97 Away 11/20/2021 Heat W 103-100 Home 11/22/2021 Hornets - Home 11/24/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/26/2021 Thunder - Away 11/27/2021 Mavericks - Away 11/29/2021 Spurs - Away 12/1/2021 Timberwolves - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule