Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

The Chicago Bulls (22-10) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (18-17) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Bulls

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bulls

The Wizards record just 0.8 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Bulls allow (106.9).

When Washington puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 11-4.

Chicago is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.

The Bulls' 110.8 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 108.5 the Wizards give up to opponents.

Chicago is 18-1 when it scores more than 108.5 points.

Washington is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.

This season, the Wizards have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.

Washington is 14-9 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Bulls are shooting 47.6% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 45.3% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Chicago has a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.5 points and distributes 6.0 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 25.9 points per game. He also adds 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his stats.

Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 5.0 per game.

Ball is the most prolific from distance for the Bulls, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Alex Caruso (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Vucevic (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Jazz W 109-103 Away 12/23/2021 Knicks W 124-117 Away 12/26/2021 76ers L 117-96 Home 12/28/2021 Heat L 119-112 Away 12/30/2021 Cavaliers W 110-93 Home 1/1/2022 Bulls - Home 1/3/2022 Hornets - Home 1/5/2022 Rockets - Home 1/7/2022 Bulls - Away 1/9/2022 Magic - Away 1/11/2022 Thunder - Home

Bulls Upcoming Schedule