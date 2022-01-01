Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) attempts a three point shot over Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (22-10) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (18-17) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Bulls

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bulls

    • The Wizards record just 0.8 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Bulls allow (106.9).
    • When Washington puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 11-4.
    • Chicago is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.
    • The Bulls' 110.8 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 108.5 the Wizards give up to opponents.
    • Chicago is 18-1 when it scores more than 108.5 points.
    • Washington is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.
    • This season, the Wizards have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.
    • Washington is 14-9 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
    • The Bulls are shooting 47.6% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 45.3% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Chicago has a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.5 points and distributes 6.0 assists per game.
    • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeMar DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 25.9 points per game. He also adds 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his stats.
    • Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 5.0 per game.
    • Ball is the most prolific from distance for the Bulls, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Vucevic (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/18/2021

    Jazz

    W 109-103

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Knicks

    W 124-117

    Away

    12/26/2021

    76ers

    L 117-96

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Heat

    L 119-112

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 110-93

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Magic

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 133-118

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Pacers

    W 113-105

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Hawks

    W 130-118

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hawks

    W 131-117

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Pacers

    W 108-106

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Nets

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Home

