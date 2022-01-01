Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (22-10) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (18-17) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bulls
- The Wizards record just 0.8 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Bulls allow (106.9).
- When Washington puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 11-4.
- Chicago is 11-2 when allowing fewer than 106.1 points.
- The Bulls' 110.8 points per game are just 2.3 more points than the 108.5 the Wizards give up to opponents.
- Chicago is 18-1 when it scores more than 108.5 points.
- Washington is 12-5 when it allows fewer than 110.8 points.
- This season, the Wizards have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.
- Washington is 14-9 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Bulls are shooting 47.6% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 45.3% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Chicago has a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.5 points and distributes 6.0 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.4 points a contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 25.9 points per game. He also adds 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game to his stats.
- Chicago's leader in rebounds is Nikola Vucevic with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Lonzo Ball with 5.0 per game.
- Ball is the most prolific from distance for the Bulls, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Alex Caruso (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Vucevic (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Jazz
W 109-103
Away
12/23/2021
Knicks
W 124-117
Away
12/26/2021
76ers
L 117-96
Home
12/28/2021
Heat
L 119-112
Away
12/30/2021
Cavaliers
W 110-93
Home
1/1/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/3/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/5/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/7/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/9/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/11/2022
Thunder
-
Home
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Rockets
W 133-118
Home
12/26/2021
Pacers
W 113-105
Home
12/27/2021
Hawks
W 130-118
Away
12/29/2021
Hawks
W 131-117
Home
12/31/2021
Pacers
W 108-106
Away
1/1/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/3/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/7/2022
Wizards
-
Home
1/9/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/12/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/14/2022
Warriors
-
Home