Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

The Chicago Bulls (25-10) hope to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (19-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022 at United Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Wizards

The 110.7 points per game the Bulls put up are only 1.5 more points than the Wizards allow (109.2).

Chicago has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 109.2 points.

Washington has a 12-5 record when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.

The Wizards' 107.0 points per game are equal to what the Bulls allow to opponents.

Washington is 12-5 when it scores more than 107.0 points.

Chicago is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.

The Wizards are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.

The Bulls' 8.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Wizards pull down per game (9.1).

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 11.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

