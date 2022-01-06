Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (25-10) hope to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (19-18) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 7, 2022 at United Center. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Wizards
- The 110.7 points per game the Bulls put up are only 1.5 more points than the Wizards allow (109.2).
- Chicago has a 17-1 record when scoring more than 109.2 points.
- Washington has a 12-5 record when allowing fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Wizards' 107.0 points per game are equal to what the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Washington is 12-5 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
- Chicago is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
- The Wizards are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 27th.
- The Bulls' 8.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Wizards pull down per game (9.1).
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.9 points per game to go with 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- Nikola Vucevic leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 11.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.
- Zach LaVine leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Vucevic leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal scores 23.2 points and tacks on 6.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 14.1 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is reliable from deep and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.8 per game.
How To Watch
January
7
2022
Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)