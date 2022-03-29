How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (43-32) play the Washington Wizards (32-42) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bulls
- The Bulls put up the same amount of points as the Wizards give up (111.5).
- When Chicago totals more than 111.5 points, it is 28-8.
- Washington is 20-9 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Wizards score only 2.8 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Bulls give up to opponents (111.1).
- Washington is 19-9 when it scores more than 111.1 points.
- Chicago is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.
- This season, the Bulls have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.
- In games Chicago shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 30-14 overall.
- The Wizards' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulls have given up to their opponents.
- Washington has put together a 22-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 27.7 points and dishes out five assists per game.
- Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.3 boards in each contest while scoring 17.9 points per game.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with one per game and blocks with one per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma holds the top spot on the Wizards leaderboards for scoring (17.1 per game), rebounds (8.5 per game), and assists (3.5 per game).
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is consistent from deep and leads the Wizards with two made threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Raptors
W 113-99
Home
3/22/2022
Bucks
L 126-98
Away
3/24/2022
Pelicans
L 126-109
Away
3/26/2022
Cavaliers
W 98-94
Away
3/28/2022
Knicks
L 109-104
Away
3/29/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/31/2022
Clippers
-
Home
4/2/2022
Heat
-
Home
4/5/2022
Bucks
-
Home
4/6/2022
Celtics
-
Home
4/8/2022
Hornets
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/19/2022
Lakers
W 127-119
Home
3/21/2022
Rockets
L 115-97
Away
3/24/2022
Bucks
L 114-102
Away
3/25/2022
Pistons
W 100-97
Away
3/27/2022
Warriors
W 123-115
Home
3/29/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/30/2022
Magic
-
Home
4/1/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/3/2022
Celtics
-
Away
4/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
4/6/2022
Hawks
-
Away
How To Watch
March
29
2022
Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)