How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (43-32) play the Washington Wizards (32-42) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Bulls

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bulls

  • The Bulls put up the same amount of points as the Wizards give up (111.5).
  • When Chicago totals more than 111.5 points, it is 28-8.
  • Washington is 20-9 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
  • The Wizards score only 2.8 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Bulls give up to opponents (111.1).
  • Washington is 19-9 when it scores more than 111.1 points.
  • Chicago is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.
  • This season, the Bulls have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.
  • In games Chicago shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 30-14 overall.
  • The Wizards' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulls have given up to their opponents.
  • Washington has put together a 22-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 27.7 points and dishes out five assists per game.
  • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.3 boards in each contest while scoring 17.9 points per game.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
  • Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with one per game and blocks with one per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma holds the top spot on the Wizards leaderboards for scoring (17.1 per game), rebounds (8.5 per game), and assists (3.5 per game).
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is consistent from deep and leads the Wizards with two made threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Raptors

W 113-99

Home

3/22/2022

Bucks

L 126-98

Away

3/24/2022

Pelicans

L 126-109

Away

3/26/2022

Cavaliers

W 98-94

Away

3/28/2022

Knicks

L 109-104

Away

3/29/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/31/2022

Clippers

-

Home

4/2/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/5/2022

Bucks

-

Home

4/6/2022

Celtics

-

Home

4/8/2022

Hornets

-

Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/19/2022

Lakers

W 127-119

Home

3/21/2022

Rockets

L 115-97

Away

3/24/2022

Bucks

L 114-102

Away

3/25/2022

Pistons

W 100-97

Away

3/27/2022

Warriors

W 123-115

Home

3/29/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/30/2022

Magic

-

Home

4/1/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/3/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/5/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

4/6/2022

Hawks

-

Away

How To Watch

March
29
2022

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
