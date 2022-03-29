Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (43-32) play the Washington Wizards (32-42) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Bulls

Game Day: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bulls

The Bulls put up the same amount of points as the Wizards give up (111.5).

When Chicago totals more than 111.5 points, it is 28-8.

Washington is 20-9 when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Wizards score only 2.8 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Bulls give up to opponents (111.1).

Washington is 19-9 when it scores more than 111.1 points.

Chicago is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 108.3 points.

This season, the Bulls have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.

In games Chicago shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 30-14 overall.

The Wizards' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Bulls have given up to their opponents.

Washington has put together a 22-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is DeMar DeRozan, who scores 27.7 points and dishes out five assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 11.3 boards in each contest while scoring 17.9 points per game.

The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Zach LaVine, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Vucevic is a standout on the defensive end for Chicago, leading the team in steals with one per game and blocks with one per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma holds the top spot on the Wizards leaderboards for scoring (17.1 per game), rebounds (8.5 per game), and assists (3.5 per game).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is consistent from deep and leads the Wizards with two made threes per game.

Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).

Bulls Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/21/2022 Raptors W 113-99 Home 3/22/2022 Bucks L 126-98 Away 3/24/2022 Pelicans L 126-109 Away 3/26/2022 Cavaliers W 98-94 Away 3/28/2022 Knicks L 109-104 Away 3/29/2022 Wizards - Away 3/31/2022 Clippers - Home 4/2/2022 Heat - Home 4/5/2022 Bucks - Home 4/6/2022 Celtics - Home 4/8/2022 Hornets - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule