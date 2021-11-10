Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wizards
-3
209 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Wizards
- The Wizards score 110.3 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 104.9 the Cavaliers allow.
- Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 104.9 points.
- Cleveland has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Cavaliers' 106.0 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 105.9 the Wizards allow.
- Cleveland is 3-2 when it scores more than 105.9 points.
- Washington has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.0 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at third.
- The Wizards average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 2.4 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.
- The Wizards are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank eighth.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Wizards this season is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma is Washington's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.5 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie is its best passer, averaging 5.7 assists in each contest.
- Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Washington steals leader is Beal, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton is at the top of the Cavaliers scoring leaderboard with 16.0 points per game. He also collects 3.3 rebounds and racks up 2.1 assists per game.
- Jarrett Allen has a stat line of 11.6 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.6 assists per game for Cleveland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Darius Garland holds the top spot for assists with 7.6 per game, adding 15.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
- Garland is dependable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Lauri Markkanen (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.3 per game).
How To Watch
Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
