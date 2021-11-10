Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

    Wizards vs Cavaliers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wizards

    -3

    209 points

    Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Wizards

    • The Wizards score 110.3 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 104.9 the Cavaliers allow.
    • Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 104.9 points.
    • Cleveland has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Cavaliers' 106.0 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 105.9 the Wizards allow.
    • Cleveland is 3-2 when it scores more than 105.9 points.
    • Washington has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.0 points.
    • The Cavaliers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at third.
    • The Wizards average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 2.4 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.
    • The Wizards are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank eighth.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Wizards this season is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
    • Kyle Kuzma is Washington's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.5 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie is its best passer, averaging 5.7 assists in each contest.
    • Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • The Washington steals leader is Beal, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton is at the top of the Cavaliers scoring leaderboard with 16.0 points per game. He also collects 3.3 rebounds and racks up 2.1 assists per game.
    • Jarrett Allen has a stat line of 11.6 rebounds, 14.9 points and 1.6 assists per game for Cleveland to take the top rebound spot on the team. Darius Garland holds the top spot for assists with 7.6 per game, adding 15.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Garland is dependable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Lauri Markkanen (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley (1.3 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17122994
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Suns

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch South Carolina at Auburn

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at DePaul

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fight for the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17099963
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pennsylvania vs. Florida State

    1 minute ago
    Nov 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after blocking his shot in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) shoots the ball as Connecticut Huskies forward Isaiah Whaley (5) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    DePaul vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Jacob Sirmon (3) is tackled by LSU Tigers linebacker Jarell Cherry (55) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Central Michigan vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy