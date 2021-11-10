Nov 7, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (7-4) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (7-3) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -3 209 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Wizards

The Wizards score 110.3 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 104.9 the Cavaliers allow.

Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 104.9 points.

Cleveland has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Cavaliers' 106.0 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 105.9 the Wizards allow.

Cleveland is 3-2 when it scores more than 105.9 points.

Washington has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.0 points.

The Cavaliers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at third.

The Wizards average 8.6 offensive boards per game, 2.4 rebounds fewer than the Cavaliers.

The Wizards are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank eighth.

Wizards Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Wizards this season is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma is Washington's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.5 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie is its best passer, averaging 5.7 assists in each contest.

Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Washington steals leader is Beal, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch