Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (14-8) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Cavaliers
- The Wizards average only 4.4 more points per game (106.2) than the Cavaliers give up (101.8).
- Washington has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 101.8 points.
- When Cleveland allows fewer than 106.2 points, it is 10-4.
- The Cavaliers' 103.9 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 105.7 the Wizards give up.
- When it scores more than 105.7 points, Cleveland is 5-4.
- Washington is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.
- The Wizards are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Washington is 11-3 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45.3% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 43.8% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
- Cleveland has put together an 8-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 22.7 points and distributing 6.2 assists.
- Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 8.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland's points (18.5 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
- Jarrett Allen's stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 16.3 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.9 per game.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Pelicans
L 127-102
Away
11/26/2021
Thunder
W 101-99
Away
11/27/2021
Mavericks
W 120-114
Away
11/29/2021
Spurs
L 116-99
Away
12/1/2021
Timberwolves
W 115-107
Home
12/3/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/11/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/13/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Nets
L 117-112
Home
11/24/2021
Suns
L 120-115
Home
11/27/2021
Magic
W 105-92
Home
11/29/2021
Mavericks
W 114-96
Away
12/1/2021
Heat
W 111-85
Away
12/3/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/5/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/6/2021
Bucks
-
Away
12/8/2021
Bulls
-
Home
12/10/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/11/2021
Kings
-
Home