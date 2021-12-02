Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (14-8) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

The Wizards average only 4.4 more points per game (106.2) than the Cavaliers give up (101.8).

Washington has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 101.8 points.

When Cleveland allows fewer than 106.2 points, it is 10-4.

The Cavaliers' 103.9 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 105.7 the Wizards give up.

When it scores more than 105.7 points, Cleveland is 5-4.

Washington is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.

The Wizards are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Washington is 11-3 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.3% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 43.8% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

Cleveland has put together an 8-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 22.7 points and distributing 6.2 assists.

Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 8.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland's points (18.5 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.

Jarrett Allen's stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 16.3 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.9 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

