Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) and guard DeAndre' Bembry (95) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-10) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (14-8) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

    • The Wizards average only 4.4 more points per game (106.2) than the Cavaliers give up (101.8).
    • Washington has a 10-3 record when putting up more than 101.8 points.
    • When Cleveland allows fewer than 106.2 points, it is 10-4.
    • The Cavaliers' 103.9 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 105.7 the Wizards give up.
    • When it scores more than 105.7 points, Cleveland is 5-4.
    • Washington is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 103.9 points.
    • The Wizards are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
    • Washington is 11-3 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
    • The Cavaliers are shooting 45.3% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 43.8% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
    • Cleveland has put together an 8-4 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 22.7 points and distributing 6.2 assists.
    • Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 8.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.0 PPG average.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland's points (18.5 per game) and assists (7.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cavaliers' leaderboards.
    • Jarrett Allen's stat line of 11.3 rebounds, 16.3 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Cavaliers, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Ricky Rubio with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.9 per game.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Pelicans

    L 127-102

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Thunder

    W 101-99

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Mavericks

    W 120-114

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Spurs

    L 116-99

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 115-107

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Nets

    L 117-112

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Suns

    L 120-115

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Magic

    W 105-92

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Mavericks

    W 114-96

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Heat

    W 111-85

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
