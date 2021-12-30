Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) embrace after a game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) embrace after a game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (17-17) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-14) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

    • The Wizards score 106.0 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 101.6 the Cavaliers give up.
    • When Washington scores more than 101.6 points, it is 13-7.
    • When Cleveland allows fewer than 106.0 points, it is 17-4.
    • The Cavaliers score an average of 107.8 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 109.0 the Wizards allow.
    • When it scores more than 109.0 points, Cleveland is 11-4.
    • Washington has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Wizards are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
    • Washington is 15-10 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
    • The Cavaliers' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
    • Cleveland is 15-4 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.3 points and distributes 5.9 assists per game.
    • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
    • Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Darius Garland averages 19.5 points and adds 7.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
    • Garland knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
    • Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.8 per game.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/16/2021

    Suns

    L 118-98

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jazz

    W 109-103

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Knicks

    W 124-117

    Away

    12/26/2021

    76ers

    L 117-96

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Heat

    L 119-112

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Magic

    -

    Away

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Rockets

    W 124-89

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Bucks

    W 119-90

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Celtics

    L 111-101

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Raptors

    W 144-99

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Pelicans

    L 108-104

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is defended by LA Clippers guard Keon Johnson (45) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics forward Robert Williams III (44) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) embrace after a game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) are separated by teammates after getting into an altercation during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics forward Robert Williams III (44) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chicago State at Grand Canyon

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCF vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) celebrates with wide receiver Tre Mosley (17) after they connect for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh: Peach Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/30/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy