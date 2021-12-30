Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) embrace after a game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (17-17) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-14) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

The Wizards score 106.0 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 101.6 the Cavaliers give up.

When Washington scores more than 101.6 points, it is 13-7.

When Cleveland allows fewer than 106.0 points, it is 17-4.

The Cavaliers score an average of 107.8 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 109.0 the Wizards allow.

When it scores more than 109.0 points, Cleveland is 11-4.

Washington has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.

The Wizards are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Washington is 15-10 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

The Cavaliers' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Cleveland is 15-4 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.3 points and distributes 5.9 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland averages 19.5 points and adds 7.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.

Garland knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.

Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.8 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2021 Suns L 118-98 Away 12/18/2021 Jazz W 109-103 Away 12/23/2021 Knicks W 124-117 Away 12/26/2021 76ers L 117-96 Home 12/28/2021 Heat L 119-112 Away 12/30/2021 Cavaliers - Home 1/1/2022 Bulls - Home 1/3/2022 Hornets - Home 1/5/2022 Rockets - Home 1/7/2022 Bulls - Away 1/9/2022 Magic - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule