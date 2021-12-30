Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (17-17) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (20-14) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Cavaliers
- The Wizards score 106.0 points per game, only 4.4 more points than the 101.6 the Cavaliers give up.
- When Washington scores more than 101.6 points, it is 13-7.
- When Cleveland allows fewer than 106.0 points, it is 17-4.
- The Cavaliers score an average of 107.8 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 109.0 the Wizards allow.
- When it scores more than 109.0 points, Cleveland is 11-4.
- Washington has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Wizards are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Washington is 15-10 when it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Cavaliers' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- Cleveland is 15-4 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.3 points and distributes 5.9 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 7.9 boards per game while also scoring 13.1 points a contest.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland averages 19.5 points and adds 7.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.8 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.8 per game.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/16/2021
Suns
L 118-98
Away
12/18/2021
Jazz
W 109-103
Away
12/23/2021
Knicks
W 124-117
Away
12/26/2021
76ers
L 117-96
Home
12/28/2021
Heat
L 119-112
Away
12/30/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/1/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/3/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/5/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/7/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/9/2022
Magic
-
Away
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Rockets
W 124-89
Home
12/18/2021
Bucks
W 119-90
Away
12/22/2021
Celtics
L 111-101
Away
12/26/2021
Raptors
W 144-99
Home
12/28/2021
Pelicans
L 108-104
Away
12/30/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/31/2021
Hawks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/4/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/7/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/9/2022
Warriors
-
Away