Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former NBA player and NBA Hall of Fame member Bill Walton dances with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-24) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (27-32) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -7.5 205.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Wizards

The 106.6 points per game the Cavaliers put up are the same as the Wizards give up.

Cleveland has a 17-6 record when scoring more than 110.6 points.

Washington is 16-4 when giving up fewer than 106.6 points.

The Wizards score an average of 107.8 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 102.6 the Cavaliers give up.

Washington is 22-16 when it scores more than 102.6 points.

Cleveland is 30-7 when it gives up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 23rd.

The Cavaliers average 10.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.0 rebound per contest.

The Wizards are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 13th.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Darius Garland leads the Cavaliers in points and assists per game, scoring 20.3 points and distributing 8.0 assists.

Cleveland's best rebounder is Jarrett Allen, who averages 11.0 boards per game in addition to his 16.1 PPG average.

Garland makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Garland and Evan Mobley lead Cleveland on the defensive end, with Garland leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Mobley in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch