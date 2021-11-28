Nov 23, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by LA Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the second half at Staples Center. The Mavericks defeated the Clippers 112-104 in overtime.Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (10-7) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (12-7) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -6.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Wizards

The 104.1 points per game the Mavericks record are the same as the Wizards give up.

When Dallas puts up more than 104.7 points, it is 8-2.

When Washington gives up fewer than 104.1 points, it is 8-2.

The Wizards' 105.4 points per game are equal to what the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Washington has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 105.4 points.

Dallas has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.4 points.

The Wizards are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 21st.

The Mavericks grab 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 more rebounds than the Wizards average (9.2).

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.0 points, grabbing 8.4 rebounds and dishing out 8.0 assists per game.

Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Dwight Powell leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch