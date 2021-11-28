Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by LA Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the second half at Staples Center. The Mavericks defeated the Clippers 112-104 in overtime.Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 23, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is defended by LA Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) in the second half at Staples Center. The Mavericks defeated the Clippers 112-104 in overtime.Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (10-7) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (12-7) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Wizards vs. Mavericks

    Mavericks vs Wizards Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Mavericks

    -6.5

    212.5 points

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Wizards

    • The 104.1 points per game the Mavericks record are the same as the Wizards give up.
    • When Dallas puts up more than 104.7 points, it is 8-2.
    • When Washington gives up fewer than 104.1 points, it is 8-2.
    • The Wizards' 105.4 points per game are equal to what the Mavericks allow to opponents.
    • Washington has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 105.4 points.
    • Dallas has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.4 points.
    • The Wizards are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 21st.
    • The Mavericks grab 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 more rebounds than the Wizards average (9.2).
    • The Wizards are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 18th.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.0 points, grabbing 8.4 rebounds and dishing out 8.0 assists per game.
    • Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Dwight Powell leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal averages 23.1 points and adds 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Kyle Kuzma grabs 9.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.0 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Kuzma averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Kazmeir Allen (19) returns a kick for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Cal vs. UCLA

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17108974
    College Football

    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. USC Trojans

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw shakes hands with California Golden Bears running back Christopher Brooks (34) after the game at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    UCLA vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) throws a pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    USC vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) carries the ball in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    BYU vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Kazmeir Allen (19) returns a kick for a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    31 minutes ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Winthrop at Washington in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 hour ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Winthrop vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy