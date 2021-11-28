Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (10-7) will look to continue a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Washington Wizards (12-7) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-6.5
212.5 points
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Wizards
- The 104.1 points per game the Mavericks record are the same as the Wizards give up.
- When Dallas puts up more than 104.7 points, it is 8-2.
- When Washington gives up fewer than 104.1 points, it is 8-2.
- The Wizards' 105.4 points per game are equal to what the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Washington has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 105.4 points.
- Dallas has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.4 points.
- The Wizards are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 21st.
- The Mavericks grab 10.0 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.8 more rebounds than the Wizards average (9.2).
- The Wizards are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 18th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.0 points, grabbing 8.4 rebounds and dishing out 8.0 assists per game.
- Doncic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Dwight Powell leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal averages 23.1 points and adds 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Kyle Kuzma grabs 9.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.0 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Kuzma averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
