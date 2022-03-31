Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) reacts after shooting over Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) pin front of the bench during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-43) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Mavericks

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Mavericks

  • The 108.1 points per game the Wizards put up are only 3.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.2).
  • Washington has a 24-21 record when scoring more than 104.2 points.
  • Dallas is 39-13 when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
  • The Mavericks' 106.9 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 111.4 the Wizards give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Dallas is 23-3.
  • Washington's record is 17-6 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.
  • This season, the Wizards have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
  • Washington is 26-23 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.2% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
  • Dallas is 29-7 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

  • Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 27.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
  • Doncic averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
  • Doncic (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/24/2022

Bucks

L 114-102

Away

3/25/2022

Pistons

W 100-97

Away

3/27/2022

Warriors

W 123-115

Home

3/29/2022

Bulls

L 107-94

Home

3/30/2022

Magic

W 127-110

Home

4/1/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/3/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/5/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

4/6/2022

Hawks

-

Away

4/8/2022

Knicks

-

Home

4/10/2022

Hornets

-

Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Rockets

W 110-91

Home

3/25/2022

Timberwolves

L 116-95

Away

3/27/2022

Jazz

W 114-100

Home

3/29/2022

Lakers

W 128-110

Home

3/30/2022

Cavaliers

W 120-112

Away

4/1/2022

Wizards

-

Away

4/3/2022

Bucks

-

Away

4/6/2022

Pistons

-

Away

4/8/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Spurs

-

Home

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

