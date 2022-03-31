Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-43) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Mavericks
- The 108.1 points per game the Wizards put up are only 3.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.2).
- Washington has a 24-21 record when scoring more than 104.2 points.
- Dallas is 39-13 when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Mavericks' 106.9 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 111.4 the Wizards give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Dallas is 23-3.
- Washington's record is 17-6 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.
- This season, the Wizards have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
- Washington is 26-23 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.2% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
- Dallas is 29-7 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 27.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.
- Doncic averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.
- Doncic (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/24/2022
Bucks
L 114-102
Away
3/25/2022
Pistons
W 100-97
Away
3/27/2022
Warriors
W 123-115
Home
3/29/2022
Bulls
L 107-94
Home
3/30/2022
Magic
W 127-110
Home
4/1/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/3/2022
Celtics
-
Away
4/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
4/6/2022
Hawks
-
Away
4/8/2022
Knicks
-
Home
4/10/2022
Hornets
-
Away
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/23/2022
Rockets
W 110-91
Home
3/25/2022
Timberwolves
L 116-95
Away
3/27/2022
Jazz
W 114-100
Home
3/29/2022
Lakers
W 128-110
Home
3/30/2022
Cavaliers
W 120-112
Away
4/1/2022
Wizards
-
Away
4/3/2022
Bucks
-
Away
4/6/2022
Pistons
-
Away
4/8/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
4/10/2022
Spurs
-
Home