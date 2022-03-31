Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Mar 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) reacts after shooting over Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) pin front of the bench during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (47-29) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-43) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Mavericks

The 108.1 points per game the Wizards put up are only 3.9 more points than the Mavericks allow (104.2).

Washington has a 24-21 record when scoring more than 104.2 points.

Dallas is 39-13 when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Mavericks' 106.9 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 111.4 the Wizards give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Dallas is 23-3.

Washington's record is 17-6 when it allows fewer than 106.9 points.

This season, the Wizards have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.

Washington is 26-23 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.2% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

Dallas is 29-7 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 27.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

Doncic averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mavericks.

Doncic (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dallas while Maxi Kleber (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/24/2022 Bucks L 114-102 Away 3/25/2022 Pistons W 100-97 Away 3/27/2022 Warriors W 123-115 Home 3/29/2022 Bulls L 107-94 Home 3/30/2022 Magic W 127-110 Home 4/1/2022 Mavericks - Home 4/3/2022 Celtics - Away 4/5/2022 Timberwolves - Away 4/6/2022 Hawks - Away 4/8/2022 Knicks - Home 4/10/2022 Hornets - Away

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule