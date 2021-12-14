Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (13-13) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (15-12) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Nuggets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 215.5 points

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Wizards

The 105.5 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Wizards allow.

Denver is 7-4 when scoring more than 107.4 points.

Washington is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 105.5 points.

The Wizards score an average of 105.7 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 105.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Washington has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Denver's record is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 105.7 points.

The Nuggets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 17th.

The Nuggets grab 8.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Wizards average (9.1).

The Wizards are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 28th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch