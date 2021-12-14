Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (13-13) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (15-12) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

    Betting Information for Wizards vs. Nuggets

    Nuggets vs Wizards Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nuggets

    -3.5

    215.5 points

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Wizards

    • The 105.5 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Wizards allow.
    • Denver is 7-4 when scoring more than 107.4 points.
    • Washington is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 105.5 points.
    • The Wizards score an average of 105.7 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 105.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
    • Washington has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
    • Denver's record is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 105.7 points.
    • The Nuggets are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 17th.
    • The Nuggets grab 8.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Wizards average (9.1).
    • The Wizards are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 28th.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
    • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.2 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal averages 22.5 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.4 points per game and adds 2.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Kuzma averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) is founded by Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans (42) and guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Liga MX Femenil
    Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

    How to Watch Monterrey vs. Atlas

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Albany (NY) vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Albany (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives in as he is defended by Sacramento Kings forward Tristian Thompson (13) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Mavericks

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy