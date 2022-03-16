Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (29-38) aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (41-28) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Nuggets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Nuggets

  • The 111.1 points per game the Nuggets score are the same as the Wizards allow.
  • Denver has a 28-3 record when putting up more than 111.4 points.
  • Washington is 19-8 when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.
  • The Wizards average just 0.2 fewer points per game (108.3) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (108.5).
  • When it scores more than 108.5 points, Washington is 19-16.
  • Denver has a 23-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
  • This season, the Nuggets have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Wizards' opponents have made.
  • Denver has a 31-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Wizards have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
  • Washington has compiled a 20-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.0 points, 13.8 boards and 8.1 assists per game.
  • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
  • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma is atop nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by putting up 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/7/2022

Warriors

W 131-124

Home

3/9/2022

Kings

W 106-100

Away

3/10/2022

Warriors

L 113-102

Home

3/12/2022

Raptors

L 127-115

Home

3/14/2022

76ers

W 114-110

Away

3/16/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/18/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/20/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/22/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/24/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/26/2022

Thunder

-

Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/6/2022

Pacers

W 133-123

Home

3/9/2022

Clippers

L 115-109

Away

3/11/2022

Lakers

L 122-109

Away

3/12/2022

Trail Blazers

L 127-118

Away

3/14/2022

Warriors

L 126-112

Away

3/16/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/18/2022

Knicks

-

Away

3/19/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/21/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/24/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/25/2022

Pistons

-

Away

