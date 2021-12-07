Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 6, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala (33) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    Two struggling teams meet when the Detroit Pistons (4-19) host the Washington Wizards (14-11) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pistons will look to stop a nine-game losing streak against the Wizards, losers of three straight. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Pistons

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
    Arena: Little Caesars Arena

    Key Stats for Pistons vs. Wizards

    • The 99.0 points per game the Pistons record are 7.4 fewer points than the Wizards allow (106.4).
    • Detroit has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 106.4 points.
    • Washington is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 99.0 points.
    • The Wizards' 105.5 points per game are just 3.2 fewer points than the 108.7 the Pistons give up.
    • Washington is 7-2 when it scores more than 108.7 points.
    • Detroit's record is 3-6 when it gives up fewer than 105.5 points.
    • The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 13th.
    • The Pistons average 10.9 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.9 rebounds per contest.
    • The Pistons are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.

    Pistons Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Pistons this season is Jerami Grant, who averages 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
    • Detroit's leading rebounder is Isaiah Stewart averaging 8.0 boards per game and its best passer is Cade Cunningham and his 4.6 assists per game.
    • The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Cunningham, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • Cunningham and Stewart lead Detroit on the defensive end, with Cunningham leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Stewart in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal averages 22.5 points and adds 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 12.9 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is dependable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

