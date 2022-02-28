How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (14-46) face the Washington Wizards (27-33) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pistons
- The 107.5 points per game the Wizards average are 5.0 fewer points than the Pistons allow (112.5).
- Washington is 14-5 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
- Detroit has a 9-12 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Pistons average 7.7 fewer points per game (102.6) than the Wizards allow (110.3).
- Detroit has put together a 9-8 record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.
- Washington has a 12-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.6 points.
- The Wizards make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
- Washington is 17-10 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- The Pistons are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 45.8% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
- Detroit is 8-8 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.0 points, pulling down 8.8 rebounds and distributing 3.1 assists per game.
- Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons' Cade Cunningham racks up enough points (16.0 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.4 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Pistons
W 103-94
Home
2/16/2022
Pacers
L 113-108
Away
2/17/2022
Nets
W 117-103
Away
2/25/2022
Spurs
L 157-153
Home
2/26/2022
Cavaliers
L 92-86
Away
3/1/2022
Pistons
-
Home
3/4/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/6/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/9/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/11/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/12/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
Wizards
L 103-94
Away
2/16/2022
Celtics
W 112-111
Away
2/24/2022
Cavaliers
W 106-103
Home
2/26/2022
Celtics
L 113-104
Home
2/27/2022
Hornets
W 127-126
Away
3/1/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/3/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/4/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/7/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/9/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/11/2022
Celtics
-
Away