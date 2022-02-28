Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (14-46) face the Washington Wizards (27-33) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pistons

  • The 107.5 points per game the Wizards average are 5.0 fewer points than the Pistons allow (112.5).
  • Washington is 14-5 when scoring more than 112.5 points.
  • Detroit has a 9-12 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Pistons average 7.7 fewer points per game (102.6) than the Wizards allow (110.3).
  • Detroit has put together a 9-8 record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.
  • Washington has a 12-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.6 points.
  • The Wizards make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).
  • Washington is 17-10 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
  • The Pistons are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 45.8% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
  • Detroit is 8-8 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.0 points, pulling down 8.8 rebounds and distributing 3.1 assists per game.
  • Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham racks up enough points (16.0 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.4 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Pistons

W 103-94

Home

2/16/2022

Pacers

L 113-108

Away

2/17/2022

Nets

W 117-103

Away

2/25/2022

Spurs

L 157-153

Home

2/26/2022

Cavaliers

L 92-86

Away

3/1/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/4/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/6/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/11/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/12/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

Wizards

L 103-94

Away

2/16/2022

Celtics

W 112-111

Away

2/24/2022

Cavaliers

W 106-103

Home

2/26/2022

Celtics

L 113-104

Home

2/27/2022

Hornets

W 127-126

Away

3/1/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/3/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/4/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/7/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/9/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/11/2022

Celtics

-

Away

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

