The Detroit Pistons (14-46) face the Washington Wizards (27-33) at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pistons

The 107.5 points per game the Wizards average are 5.0 fewer points than the Pistons allow (112.5).

Washington is 14-5 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Detroit has a 9-12 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Pistons average 7.7 fewer points per game (102.6) than the Wizards allow (110.3).

Detroit has put together a 9-8 record in games it scores more than 110.3 points.

Washington has a 12-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 102.6 points.

The Wizards make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

Washington is 17-10 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Pistons are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 45.8% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit is 8-8 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.0 points, pulling down 8.8 rebounds and distributing 3.1 assists per game.

Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Pistons Players to Watch

The Pistons' Cade Cunningham racks up enough points (16.0 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Isaiah Stewart grabs 8.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.4 points per game and adds 1.1 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pistons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Cunningham (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Detroit while Stewart (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/14/2022 Pistons W 103-94 Home 2/16/2022 Pacers L 113-108 Away 2/17/2022 Nets W 117-103 Away 2/25/2022 Spurs L 157-153 Home 2/26/2022 Cavaliers L 92-86 Away 3/1/2022 Pistons - Home 3/4/2022 Hawks - Home 3/6/2022 Pacers - Home 3/9/2022 Clippers - Away 3/11/2022 Lakers - Away 3/12/2022 Trail Blazers - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule