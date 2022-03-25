Mar 16, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reaches for a loose ball as Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (30-42) will visit the Detroit Pistons (20-53) after losing eight straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 25, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pistons

Game Day: Friday, March 25, 2022

Friday, March 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Pistons -4 223 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Wizards

The Pistons average 104.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 111.6 the Wizards allow.

Detroit has a 12-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Washington is 15-6 when giving up fewer than 104.4 points.

The Wizards average just 4.2 fewer points per game (108.2) than the Pistons allow (112.4).

Washington is 17-7 when it scores more than 112.4 points.

Detroit has a 12-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.

The Pistons are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.

The Pistons average 11.1 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 1.9 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 25th.

Pistons Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pistons is Cade Cunningham, who scores 17.1 points and dishes out 5.5 assists per game.

Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit in rebounding, grabbing 8.6 rebounds per game while also scoring 8.2 points a contest.

The Pistons get the most three-point shooting production out of Saddiq Bey, who knocks down 2.6 threes per game.

Cunningham is Detroit's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Stewart leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch