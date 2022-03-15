Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) shoots over Washington Wizards forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Al Sermeno-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (46-22) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (29-37) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Chase Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Warriors

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Warriors

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-11.5

225 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Wizards

  • The 111.4 points per game the Warriors record are just 0.2 more points than the Wizards allow (111.2).
  • Golden State has a 31-7 record when putting up more than 111.2 points.
  • When Washington gives up fewer than 111.4 points, it is 19-8.
  • The Wizards score an average of 108.3 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 104.9 the Warriors give up.
  • Washington has put together a 21-19 record in games it scores more than 104.9 points.
  • Golden State has a 36-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Warriors are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.
  • The Warriors average 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.5 more rebounds than the Wizards grab per game (9.2).
  • The Warriors are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 25th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and dishes out 6.4 assists per game.
  • Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, pulling down 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 6.4 points a contest.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.
  • Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma holds the top spot on the Wizards leaderboards for scoring (17.4 per game), rebounds (8.6 per game), and assists (3.4 per game).
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top scorer from distance for the Wizards, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.5 per game.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

