How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors (48-26) go up against the Washington Wizards (31-42) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Warriors
- The 111 points per game the Warriors average are the same as the Wizards give up.
- Golden State has a 33-7 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.
- Washington is 19-9 when allowing fewer than 111 points.
- The Wizards score an average of 108.1 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 105.2 the Warriors allow.
- Washington is 21-19 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
- Golden State's record is 37-9 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Warriors are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- In games Golden State shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 35-6 overall.
- The Wizards have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- This season, Washington has a 27-26 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game.
- Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, pulling down 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 6.3 points a contest.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top shooter from distance for the Wizards, hitting two threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/16/2022
Celtics
L 110-88
Home
3/20/2022
Spurs
L 110-108
Home
3/22/2022
Magic
L 94-90
Away
3/23/2022
Heat
W 118-104
Away
3/25/2022
Hawks
L 121-110
Away
3/27/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/28/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/30/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/2/2022
Jazz
-
Home
4/3/2022
Kings
-
Away
4/7/2022
Lakers
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Knicks
L 100-97
Away
3/19/2022
Lakers
W 127-119
Home
3/21/2022
Rockets
L 115-97
Away
3/24/2022
Bucks
L 114-102
Away
3/25/2022
Pistons
W 100-97
Away
3/27/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/29/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/30/2022
Magic
-
Home
4/1/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/3/2022
Celtics
-
Away
4/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
How To Watch
March
27
2022
Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)