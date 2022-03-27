Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (48-26) go up against the Washington Wizards (31-42) on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Warriors

  • The 111 points per game the Warriors average are the same as the Wizards give up.
  • Golden State has a 33-7 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.
  • Washington is 19-9 when allowing fewer than 111 points.
  • The Wizards score an average of 108.1 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 105.2 the Warriors allow.
  • Washington is 21-19 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
  • Golden State's record is 37-9 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • In games Golden State shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 35-6 overall.
  • The Wizards have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
  • This season, Washington has a 27-26 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game.
  • Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, pulling down 7.6 boards per game while also scoring 6.3 points a contest.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top shooter from distance for the Wizards, hitting two threes per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/16/2022

Celtics

L 110-88

Home

3/20/2022

Spurs

L 110-108

Home

3/22/2022

Magic

L 94-90

Away

3/23/2022

Heat

W 118-104

Away

3/25/2022

Hawks

L 121-110

Away

3/27/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/30/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/2/2022

Jazz

-

Home

4/3/2022

Kings

-

Away

4/7/2022

Lakers

-

Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Knicks

L 100-97

Away

3/19/2022

Lakers

W 127-119

Home

3/21/2022

Rockets

L 115-97

Away

3/24/2022

Bucks

L 114-102

Away

3/25/2022

Pistons

W 100-97

Away

3/27/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/29/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/30/2022

Magic

-

Home

4/1/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/3/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/5/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

