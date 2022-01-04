Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles between Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles between Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (10-27) will visit the Washington Wizards (18-18) after losing five straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Rockets

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Rockets

    • The Wizards put up 106.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 115.2 the Rockets allow.
    • When Washington puts up more than 115.2 points, it is 7-1.
    • When Houston gives up fewer than 106.5 points, it is 3-5.
    • The Rockets average just 1.6 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Wizards give up (108.8).
    • When it scores more than 108.8 points, Houston is 9-8.
    • Washington's record is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
    • The Wizards make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
    • In games Washington shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 12-7 overall.
    • The Rockets' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wizards have given up to their opponents.
    • This season, Houston has a 9-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who scores 22.8 points per game to go with 6.2 assists.
    • Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.3 per game. He also records 14.1 points per game and tacks on 1.7 rebounds per game.
    • Gordon is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/26/2021

    76ers

    L 117-96

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Heat

    L 119-112

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 110-93

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bulls

    L 120-119

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Hornets

    W 124-121

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Magic

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/27/2021

    Hornets

    L 123-99

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Lakers

    L 132-123

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Heat

    L 120-110

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Nuggets

    L 124-111

    Home

    1/3/2022

    76ers

    L 133-113

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    76ers

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Kings

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    27 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is unable to block Dallas Mavericks forward George King (8) shot attempt in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    30 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) falls on top of New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyrell Terry (1) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) reach for the ball in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    34 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy