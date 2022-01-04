Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles between Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (10-27) will visit the Washington Wizards (18-18) after losing five straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Rockets

The Wizards put up 106.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 115.2 the Rockets allow.

When Washington puts up more than 115.2 points, it is 7-1.

When Houston gives up fewer than 106.5 points, it is 3-5.

The Rockets average just 1.6 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Wizards give up (108.8).

When it scores more than 108.8 points, Houston is 9-8.

Washington's record is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Wizards make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games Washington shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 12-7 overall.

The Rockets' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wizards have given up to their opponents.

This season, Houston has a 9-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who scores 22.8 points per game to go with 6.2 assists.

Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.3 per game. He also records 14.1 points per game and tacks on 1.7 rebounds per game.

Gordon is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 76ers L 117-96 Home 12/28/2021 Heat L 119-112 Away 12/30/2021 Cavaliers W 110-93 Home 1/1/2022 Bulls L 120-119 Home 1/3/2022 Hornets W 124-121 Home 1/5/2022 Rockets - Home 1/7/2022 Bulls - Away 1/9/2022 Magic - Away 1/11/2022 Thunder - Home 1/12/2022 Magic - Home 1/15/2022 Trail Blazers - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule