How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (10-27) will visit the Washington Wizards (18-18) after losing five straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Rockets
- The Wizards put up 106.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 115.2 the Rockets allow.
- When Washington puts up more than 115.2 points, it is 7-1.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 106.5 points, it is 3-5.
- The Rockets average just 1.6 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Wizards give up (108.8).
- When it scores more than 108.8 points, Houston is 9-8.
- Washington's record is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Wizards make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- In games Washington shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 12-7 overall.
- The Rockets' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wizards have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Houston has a 9-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards leader in points and assists is Bradley Beal, who scores 22.8 points per game to go with 6.2 assists.
- Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 7.9 boards per game in addition to his 13.5 PPG average.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Eric Gordon with 3.3 per game. He also records 14.1 points per game and tacks on 1.7 rebounds per game.
- Gordon is the top scorer from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (0.9 per game).
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
76ers
L 117-96
Home
12/28/2021
Heat
L 119-112
Away
12/30/2021
Cavaliers
W 110-93
Home
1/1/2022
Bulls
L 120-119
Home
1/3/2022
Hornets
W 124-121
Home
1/5/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/7/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/9/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/11/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/12/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/15/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/27/2021
Hornets
L 123-99
Away
12/28/2021
Lakers
L 132-123
Home
12/31/2021
Heat
L 120-110
Home
1/1/2022
Nuggets
L 124-111
Home
1/3/2022
76ers
L 133-113
Away
1/5/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/7/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/9/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/10/2022
76ers
-
Home
1/12/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/14/2022
Kings
-
Away