Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (17-54) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (30-40) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Rockets

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Rockets

Wizards vs Rockets Betting Information

Wizards

-5

234 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Wizards

  • The Wizards record 108.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 118.5 the Rockets give up.
  • When Washington totals more than 118.5 points, it is 9-3.
  • Houston has a 6-9 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Rockets put up an average of 108.9 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 111.6 the Wizards give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.6 points, Houston is 16-12.
  • Washington has an 18-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Wizards are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.
  • The Wizards grab 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Rockets average (9.5).
  • The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.0 per game. He also records 12.1 points per game and tacks on 5.4 rebounds per game.
  • Eric Gordon averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Washington Wizards at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

