Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

The Houston Rockets (17-54) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (30-40) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -5 234 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Wizards

The Wizards record 108.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 118.5 the Rockets give up.

When Washington totals more than 118.5 points, it is 9-3.

Houston has a 6-9 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The Rockets put up an average of 108.9 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 111.6 the Wizards give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Houston is 16-12.

Washington has an 18-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.

The Wizards are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.

The Wizards grab 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Rockets average (9.5).

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch