Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (17-54) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (30-40) on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Rockets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wizards
-5
234 points
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Wizards
- The Wizards record 108.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 118.5 the Rockets give up.
- When Washington totals more than 118.5 points, it is 9-3.
- Houston has a 6-9 record when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Rockets put up an average of 108.9 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 111.6 the Wizards give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.6 points, Houston is 16-12.
- Washington has an 18-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Wizards are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 30th.
- The Wizards grab 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Rockets average (9.5).
- The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.0 per game. He also records 12.1 points per game and tacks on 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).
