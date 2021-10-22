Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (0-1) play the Washington Wizards (1-0) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers

    • Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pacers

    • Last year, the Pacers recorded just 3.2 fewer points per game (115.3) than the Wizards allowed (118.5).
    • Indiana had a 19-5 record last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.
    • Washington had a 21-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 115.3 points.
    • The Wizards scored an average of 116.6 points per game last year, just 1.3 more points than the 115.3 the Pacers allowed.
    • Washington put together a 27-14 record last season in games it scored more than 115.3 points.
    • Indiana had a 27-16 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 116.6 points.
    • The Pacers shot 47.4% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Wizards allowed to opponents.
    • In games Indiana shot better than 47.1% from the field, it went 26-12 overall.
    • The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 46.8% the Pacers' opponents shot last season.
    • Washington went 24-17 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis grabbed 12.0 rebounds and distributed 6.7 assists per game along with scoring 20.3 points per contest last season.
    • Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • Brogdon hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • T.J. McConnell averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Justin Holiday notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and dished out 4.4 assists per game last season.
    • Montrezl Harrell hauled in an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game last season.
    • Davis Bertans knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.
    • Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Hornets

    L 123-122

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Raptors

    W 98-83

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16966533
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kentucky Blue-White Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16868445 (1)
    High School Football

    How to Watch Windber at Portage

    2 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Penn State at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866711
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Colorado College at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16955057
    College Football

    How to Watch Memphis Tigers at UCF Knights

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16980646
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Pittsburgh at Virginia in Men's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket defended by Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) and Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) fight for a rebound during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy