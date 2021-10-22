Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (0-1) play the Washington Wizards (1-0) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pacers
- Last year, the Pacers recorded just 3.2 fewer points per game (115.3) than the Wizards allowed (118.5).
- Indiana had a 19-5 record last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.
- Washington had a 21-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 115.3 points.
- The Wizards scored an average of 116.6 points per game last year, just 1.3 more points than the 115.3 the Pacers allowed.
- Washington put together a 27-14 record last season in games it scored more than 115.3 points.
- Indiana had a 27-16 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 116.6 points.
- The Pacers shot 47.4% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Wizards allowed to opponents.
- In games Indiana shot better than 47.1% from the field, it went 26-12 overall.
- The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 46.8% the Pacers' opponents shot last season.
- Washington went 24-17 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis grabbed 12.0 rebounds and distributed 6.7 assists per game along with scoring 20.3 points per contest last season.
- Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- Brogdon hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- T.J. McConnell averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Justin Holiday notched 0.6 blocks per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and dished out 4.4 assists per game last season.
- Montrezl Harrell hauled in an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game last season.
- Davis Bertans knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.
- Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford notched 1.4 blocks per contest.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Hornets
L 123-122
Away
10/22/2021
Wizards
-
Away
10/23/2021
Heat
-
Home
10/25/2021
Bucks
-
Home
10/27/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/29/2021
Nets
-
Away
10/30/2021
Raptors
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Raptors
W 98-83
Away
10/22/2021
Pacers
-
Home
10/25/2021
Nets
-
Away
10/27/2021
Celtics
-
Away
10/28/2021
Hawks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/1/2021
Hawks
-
Away
How To Watch
October
22
2021
Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)