Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/22/2021

The Indiana Pacers (0-1) play the Washington Wizards (1-0) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pacers

Last year, the Pacers recorded just 3.2 fewer points per game (115.3) than the Wizards allowed (118.5).

Indiana had a 19-5 record last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Washington had a 21-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 115.3 points.

The Wizards scored an average of 116.6 points per game last year, just 1.3 more points than the 115.3 the Pacers allowed.

Washington put together a 27-14 record last season in games it scored more than 115.3 points.

Indiana had a 27-16 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 116.6 points.

The Pacers shot 47.4% from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Wizards allowed to opponents.

In games Indiana shot better than 47.1% from the field, it went 26-12 overall.

The Wizards shot 47.5% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 46.8% the Pacers' opponents shot last season.

Washington went 24-17 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis grabbed 12.0 rebounds and distributed 6.7 assists per game along with scoring 20.3 points per contest last season.

Malcolm Brogdon averaged 21.2 points per game while tacking on 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Brogdon hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

T.J. McConnell averaged 1.9 steals per game, while Justin Holiday notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal scored 31.3 points and dished out 4.4 assists per game last season.

Montrezl Harrell hauled in an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game last season.

Davis Bertans knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest a season ago.

Beal averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford notched 1.4 blocks per contest.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Hornets L 123-122 Away 10/22/2021 Wizards - Away 10/23/2021 Heat - Home 10/25/2021 Bucks - Home 10/27/2021 Raptors - Away 10/29/2021 Nets - Away 10/30/2021 Raptors - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule