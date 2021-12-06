Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Dec 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (9-16) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (14-10) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -5.5 -

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Wizards

The Pacers record just 1.3 more points per game (107.3) than the Wizards give up (106.0).

Indiana is 7-6 when scoring more than 106.0 points.

Washington has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.3 points.

The Wizards put up only 1.3 fewer points per game (105.3) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (106.6).

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Washington is 7-1.

Indiana's record is 7-6 when it allows fewer than 105.3 points.

The Wizards are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at ninth.

The Pacers average 10.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.2 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 20.7 points and dishes out 6.1 assists per game.

Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 12.1 boards per game in addition to his 17.4 PPG average.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

