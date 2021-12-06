Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (9-16) will look to end a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (14-10) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-5.5
-
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Wizards
- The Pacers record just 1.3 more points per game (107.3) than the Wizards give up (106.0).
- Indiana is 7-6 when scoring more than 106.0 points.
- Washington has a 10-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Wizards put up only 1.3 fewer points per game (105.3) than the Pacers allow their opponents to score (106.6).
- When it scores more than 106.6 points, Washington is 7-1.
- Indiana's record is 7-6 when it allows fewer than 105.3 points.
- The Wizards are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at ninth.
- The Pacers average 10.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Pacers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 20.7 points and dishes out 6.1 assists per game.
- Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 12.1 boards per game in addition to his 17.4 PPG average.
- Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards' Bradley Beal averages enough points (21.9 per game) and assists (6.0 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.6 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.8 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is reliable from deep and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (2.0 per game).
