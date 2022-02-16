Feb 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (19-40) will look to halt a seven-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (26-30) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -1.5 226.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Wizards

The Pacers score only 0.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Wizards give up (109.9).

When Indiana totals more than 109.9 points, it is 15-15.

Washington is 17-7 when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.

The Wizards score 5.1 fewer points per game (106.9) than the Pacers give up to opponents (112.0).

Washington has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.

Indiana's record is 11-10 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.

The Pacers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 21st.

The Pacers grab an average of 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Wizards by 2.0 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at sixth.

Pacers Players to Watch

Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 2.2 assists.

Myles Turner leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 7.1 boards per game while also scoring 12.9 points a contest.

Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

