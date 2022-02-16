Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 14, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (19-40) will look to halt a seven-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (26-30) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Pacers

Pacers vs Wizards Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pacers

-1.5

226.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Wizards

  • The Pacers score only 0.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Wizards give up (109.9).
  • When Indiana totals more than 109.9 points, it is 15-15.
  • Washington is 17-7 when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
  • The Wizards score 5.1 fewer points per game (106.9) than the Pacers give up to opponents (112.0).
  • Washington has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.
  • Indiana's record is 11-10 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.
  • The Pacers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 21st.
  • The Pacers grab an average of 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Wizards by 2.0 rebounds per contest.
  • The Wizards are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at sixth.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 2.2 assists.
  • Myles Turner leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 7.1 boards per game while also scoring 12.9 points a contest.
  • Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Bradley Beal averages 23.2 points and adds 6.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.3 points and adds 3.0 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17693850
NHL

How to Watch the Capitals at Flyers

12 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; The New York Rangers celebrate the New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) winning goal during shootouts against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers

12 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17625403
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

12 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 At DAYTONA

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17673657
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

12 minutes ago
sacred heart
College Basketball

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17658597
College Basketball

How to Watch Austin Peay at Murray State

12 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy