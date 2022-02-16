How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (19-40) will look to halt a seven-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (26-30) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Pacers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pacers
-1.5
226.5 points
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Wizards
- The Pacers score only 0.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than the Wizards give up (109.9).
- When Indiana totals more than 109.9 points, it is 15-15.
- Washington is 17-7 when allowing fewer than 109.2 points.
- The Wizards score 5.1 fewer points per game (106.9) than the Pacers give up to opponents (112.0).
- Washington has put together a 13-4 record in games it scores more than 112.0 points.
- Indiana's record is 11-10 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Pacers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 21st.
- The Pacers grab an average of 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Wizards by 2.0 rebounds per contest.
- The Wizards are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at sixth.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Chris Duarte leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 13.4 points and distributing 2.2 assists.
- Myles Turner leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 7.1 boards per game while also scoring 12.9 points a contest.
- Duarte leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Indiana steals leader is Duarte, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal averages 23.2 points and adds 6.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also racks up 16.3 points and adds 3.0 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.5 per game).
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)