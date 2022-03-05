How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (22-42) take on the Washington Wizards (28-33) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, March 6, 2022. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pacers
- The 107.6 points per game the Wizards average are the same as the Pacers allow.
- Washington is 15-6 when scoring more than 112.3 points.
- Indiana has a 12-10 record when allowing fewer than 107.6 points.
- The Pacers score an average of 109.9 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 110.4 the Wizards allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.4 points, Indiana is 18-16.
- Washington's record is 18-8 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.
- This season, the Wizards have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.
- Washington is 18-11 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Pacers are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 45.8% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana is 15-17 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.0 points, pulling down 8.8 rebounds and dishing out 3.2 assists per game.
- Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Chris Duarte scores 13.3 points and adds 2.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Oshae Brissett's stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 7.6 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
- Duarte is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.5 per game.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Nets
W 117-103
Away
2/25/2022
Spurs
L 157-153
Home
2/26/2022
Cavaliers
L 92-86
Away
3/1/2022
Pistons
W 116-113
Home
3/4/2022
Hawks
L 117-114
Home
3/6/2022
Pacers
-
Home
3/9/2022
Clippers
-
Away
3/11/2022
Lakers
-
Away
3/12/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/14/2022
Warriors
-
Away
3/16/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Thunder
L 129-125
Home
2/27/2022
Celtics
W 128-107
Home
2/28/2022
Magic
L 119-103
Away
3/2/2022
Magic
W 122-114
Away
3/4/2022
Pistons
L 111-106
Away
3/6/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/8/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
3/12/2022
Spurs
-
Away
3/13/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/15/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/18/2022
Rockets
-
Away