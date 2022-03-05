Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (22-42) take on the Washington Wizards (28-33) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, March 6, 2022. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pacers

The 107.6 points per game the Wizards average are the same as the Pacers allow.

Washington is 15-6 when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Indiana has a 12-10 record when allowing fewer than 107.6 points.

The Pacers score an average of 109.9 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 110.4 the Wizards allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.4 points, Indiana is 18-16.

Washington's record is 18-8 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.

This season, the Wizards have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.

Washington is 18-11 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Pacers are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 45.8% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana is 15-17 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.0 points, pulling down 8.8 rebounds and dishing out 3.2 assists per game.

Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Chris Duarte scores 13.3 points and adds 2.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Oshae Brissett's stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 7.6 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.

Duarte is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 1.7 made threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.5 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/17/2022 Nets W 117-103 Away 2/25/2022 Spurs L 157-153 Home 2/26/2022 Cavaliers L 92-86 Away 3/1/2022 Pistons W 116-113 Home 3/4/2022 Hawks L 117-114 Home 3/6/2022 Pacers - Home 3/9/2022 Clippers - Away 3/11/2022 Lakers - Away 3/12/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 3/14/2022 Warriors - Away 3/16/2022 Nuggets - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule