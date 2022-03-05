Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (22-42) take on the Washington Wizards (28-33) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, March 6, 2022. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pacers

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pacers

  • The 107.6 points per game the Wizards average are the same as the Pacers allow.
  • Washington is 15-6 when scoring more than 112.3 points.
  • Indiana has a 12-10 record when allowing fewer than 107.6 points.
  • The Pacers score an average of 109.9 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 110.4 the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 110.4 points, Indiana is 18-16.
  • Washington's record is 18-8 when it gives up fewer than 109.9 points.
  • This season, the Wizards have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.
  • Washington is 18-11 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Pacers are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 45.8% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
  • Indiana is 15-17 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 17.0 points, pulling down 8.8 rebounds and dishing out 3.2 assists per game.
  • Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte scores 13.3 points and adds 2.2 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Oshae Brissett's stat line of 5.0 rebounds, 7.6 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
  • Duarte is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.5 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/17/2022

Nets

W 117-103

Away

2/25/2022

Spurs

L 157-153

Home

2/26/2022

Cavaliers

L 92-86

Away

3/1/2022

Pistons

W 116-113

Home

3/4/2022

Hawks

L 117-114

Home

3/6/2022

Pacers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Clippers

-

Away

3/11/2022

Lakers

-

Away

3/12/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/14/2022

Warriors

-

Away

3/16/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Thunder

L 129-125

Home

2/27/2022

Celtics

W 128-107

Home

2/28/2022

Magic

L 119-103

Away

3/2/2022

Magic

W 122-114

Away

3/4/2022

Pistons

L 111-106

Away

3/6/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/8/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

3/12/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/13/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/15/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/18/2022

Rockets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
