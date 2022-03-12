Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hugs Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams after defeating the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-37) take on the Washington Wizards (29-35) on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Lakers

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Lakers

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Lakers

-4.5

228.5 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Wizards

  • The Lakers put up 110.9 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 110.8 the Wizards give up.
  • Los Angeles has a 19-13 record when putting up more than 110.8 points.
  • Washington is 18-8 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Wizards' 108.1 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Lakers allow.
  • When it scores more than 113.2 points, Washington is 15-6.
  • Los Angeles has a 16-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.1 points.
  • The Lakers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.
  • The Lakers grab 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Wizards average (9.2).
  • The Wizards are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is LeBron James, who puts up 29.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.2 assists per game to go with his 18.3 PPG scoring average.
  • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • James is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of almost all of the Wizards' leaderboards by recording 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is consistent from deep and leads the Wizards with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17852208
NBA

