How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (29-40) aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (30-40) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Lakers

  • Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Lakers

  • The 108.2 points per game the Wizards score are 5.6 fewer points than the Lakers give up (113.8).
  • Washington is 15-7 when scoring more than 113.8 points.
  • When Los Angeles allows fewer than 108.2 points, it is 16-10.
  • The Lakers put up an average of 111.1 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Wizards give up.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 21-12 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
  • Washington has a 19-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.
  • This season, the Wizards have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Washington is 21-17 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.
  • This season, Los Angeles has a 25-17 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • LeBron James holds the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
  • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.0 points per game and tacks on 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • James knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
  • James' steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Los Angeles defensively.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Lakers

L 122-109

Away

3/12/2022

Trail Blazers

L 127-118

Away

3/14/2022

Warriors

L 126-112

Away

3/16/2022

Nuggets

L 127-109

Home

3/18/2022

Knicks

L 100-97

Away

3/19/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/21/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/24/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/25/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/27/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/29/2022

Bulls

-

Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Wizards

W 122-109

Home

3/13/2022

Suns

L 140-111

Away

3/14/2022

Raptors

L 114-103

Home

3/16/2022

Timberwolves

L 124-104

Away

3/18/2022

Raptors

W 128-123

Away

3/19/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/21/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/23/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/27/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/29/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/31/2022

Jazz

-

Away

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
