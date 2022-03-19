Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (29-40) aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (30-40) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Lakers

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Lakers

The 108.2 points per game the Wizards score are 5.6 fewer points than the Lakers give up (113.8).

Washington is 15-7 when scoring more than 113.8 points.

When Los Angeles allows fewer than 108.2 points, it is 16-10.

The Lakers put up an average of 111.1 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Wizards give up.

Los Angeles has put together a 21-12 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Washington has a 19-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.

This season, the Wizards have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.

Washington is 21-17 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.

This season, Los Angeles has a 25-17 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

LeBron James holds the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.0 points per game and tacks on 7.5 rebounds per game.

James knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.

James' steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Los Angeles defensively.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/11/2022 Lakers L 122-109 Away 3/12/2022 Trail Blazers L 127-118 Away 3/14/2022 Warriors L 126-112 Away 3/16/2022 Nuggets L 127-109 Home 3/18/2022 Knicks L 100-97 Away 3/19/2022 Lakers - Home 3/21/2022 Rockets - Away 3/24/2022 Bucks - Away 3/25/2022 Pistons - Away 3/27/2022 Warriors - Home 3/29/2022 Bulls - Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule