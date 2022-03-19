How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (29-40) aim to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (30-40) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Lakers
- The 108.2 points per game the Wizards score are 5.6 fewer points than the Lakers give up (113.8).
- Washington is 15-7 when scoring more than 113.8 points.
- When Los Angeles allows fewer than 108.2 points, it is 16-10.
- The Lakers put up an average of 111.1 points per game, only 0.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Wizards give up.
- Los Angeles has put together a 21-12 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
- Washington has a 19-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.1 points.
- This season, the Wizards have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
- Washington is 21-17 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Lakers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 25-17 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- LeBron James holds the top spot on the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.0 points per game and tacks on 7.5 rebounds per game.
- James knocks down 2.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
- James' steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) lead Los Angeles defensively.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Lakers
L 122-109
Away
3/12/2022
Trail Blazers
L 127-118
Away
3/14/2022
Warriors
L 126-112
Away
3/16/2022
Nuggets
L 127-109
Home
3/18/2022
Knicks
L 100-97
Away
3/19/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/21/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/24/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/25/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/27/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/29/2022
Bulls
-
Home
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Wizards
W 122-109
Home
3/13/2022
Suns
L 140-111
Away
3/14/2022
Raptors
L 114-103
Home
3/16/2022
Timberwolves
L 124-104
Away
3/18/2022
Raptors
W 128-123
Away
3/19/2022
Wizards
-
Away
3/21/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/23/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/27/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/29/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/31/2022
Jazz
-
Away