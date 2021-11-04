Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (5-3) play the Washington Wizards (5-3) at Capital One Arena on Friday, November 5, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Grizzlies
- The Wizards record just 2.2 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Grizzlies give up (113.1).
- Washington is 4-0 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 110.9 points, it is 3-0.
- The Grizzlies' 110.9 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 109.8 the Wizards give up.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Memphis is 2-1.
- Washington has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Wizards are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Washington is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.
- Memphis has put together a 4-1 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Wizards this season is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
- Washington's leading rebounder is Montrezl Harrell averaging 9.9 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 5.9 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
- Beal is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant averages 27.0 points and adds 7.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 9.4 points and adds 2.9 assists per game.
- Desmond Bane is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Grizzlies, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
- Morant (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Celtics
W 116-107
Away
10/28/2021
Hawks
W 122-111
Home
10/30/2021
Celtics
W 115-112
Home
11/1/2021
Hawks
L 118-111
Away
11/3/2021
Raptors
L 109-100
Home
11/5/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
11/7/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/10/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/17/2021
Hornets
-
Away
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Trail Blazers
L 116-96
Away
10/28/2021
Warriors
W 104-101
Away
10/30/2021
Heat
L 129-103
Home
11/1/2021
Nuggets
W 106-97
Home
11/3/2021
Nuggets
W 108-106
Home
11/5/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/8/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/10/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/12/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/13/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/15/2021
Rockets
-
Home