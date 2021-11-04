Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) hugs Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (5-3) play the Washington Wizards (5-3) at Capital One Arena on Friday, November 5, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Grizzlies

    • Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Grizzlies

    • The Wizards record just 2.2 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Grizzlies give up (113.1).
    • Washington is 4-0 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
    • When Memphis gives up fewer than 110.9 points, it is 3-0.
    • The Grizzlies' 110.9 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 109.8 the Wizards give up.
    • When it scores more than 109.8 points, Memphis is 2-1.
    • Washington has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Wizards are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
    • Washington is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.
    • The Grizzlies have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.
    • Memphis has put together a 4-1 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Wizards this season is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
    • Washington's leading rebounder is Montrezl Harrell averaging 9.9 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 5.9 assists per game.
    • Kyle Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
    • Beal is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant averages 27.0 points and adds 7.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 9.4 points and adds 2.9 assists per game.
    • Desmond Bane is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Grizzlies, hitting 3.3 threes per game.
    • Morant (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Celtics

    W 116-107

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Hawks

    W 122-111

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Celtics

    W 115-112

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Hawks

    L 118-111

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Raptors

    L 109-100

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 116-96

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Warriors

    W 104-101

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Heat

    L 129-103

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Nuggets

    W 106-97

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nuggets

    W 108-106

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
