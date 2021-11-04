Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) hugs Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (5-3) play the Washington Wizards (5-3) at Capital One Arena on Friday, November 5, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Grizzlies

The Wizards record just 2.2 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Grizzlies give up (113.1).

Washington is 4-0 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 110.9 points, it is 3-0.

The Grizzlies' 110.9 points per game are only 1.1 more points than the 109.8 the Wizards give up.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Memphis is 2-1.

Washington has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.9 points.

The Wizards are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Washington is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.

Memphis has put together a 4-1 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Wizards this season is Bradley Beal, who averages 24.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

Washington's leading rebounder is Montrezl Harrell averaging 9.9 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 5.9 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Beal is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant averages 27.0 points and adds 7.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.

Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 9.4 points and adds 2.9 assists per game.

Desmond Bane is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Grizzlies, hitting 3.3 threes per game.

Morant (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/27/2021 Celtics W 116-107 Away 10/28/2021 Hawks W 122-111 Home 10/30/2021 Celtics W 115-112 Home 11/1/2021 Hawks L 118-111 Away 11/3/2021 Raptors L 109-100 Home 11/5/2021 Grizzlies - Home 11/7/2021 Bucks - Home 11/10/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/13/2021 Magic - Away 11/15/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/17/2021 Hornets - Away

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule