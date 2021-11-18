Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (10-5) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (10-4) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Heat

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -7.5 206 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Wizards

The Heat put up 7.3 more points per game (110.3) than the Wizards allow (103.0).

When Miami puts up more than 103.0 points, it is 9-2.

Washington is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.

The Wizards' 106.9 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 102.7 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 102.7 points, Washington is 7-1.

Miami's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.

The Heat are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at fifth.

The Heat average 11.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 2.6 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at sixth.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Jimmy Butler, who averages 24.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.3 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch