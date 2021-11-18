Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (10-5) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (10-4) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Heat

    Betting Information for Wizards vs. Heat

    Heat vs Wizards Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Heat

    -7.5

    206 points

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Wizards

    • The Heat put up 7.3 more points per game (110.3) than the Wizards allow (103.0).
    • When Miami puts up more than 103.0 points, it is 9-2.
    • Washington is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Wizards' 106.9 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 102.7 the Heat allow.
    • When it scores more than 102.7 points, Washington is 7-1.
    • Miami's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.9 points.
    • The Heat are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at fifth.
    • The Heat average 11.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 2.6 rebounds per contest.
    • The Wizards are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at sixth.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Jimmy Butler, who averages 24.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.
    • Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.3 in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal scores 23.4 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.8 points per game and adds 2.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Kuzma averages 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

