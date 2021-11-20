How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (10-5) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (11-5) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Heat
- The Heat put up 6.8 more points per game (110.4) than the Wizards allow (103.6).
- Miami is 10-2 when scoring more than 103.6 points.
- Washington is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Wizards average just 3.9 more points per game (106.2) than the Heat give up (102.3).
- Washington has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 102.3 points.
- Miami is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.2 points.
- The Heat make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Miami is 10-1 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Wizards' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Washington has put together an 8-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 24.8 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
- Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal scores 23.9 points and tacks on 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.1 points and adds 2.3 assists per game.
- Kuzma averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Washington's leader in steals is Beal (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.7 per game).
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Clippers
L 112-109
Away
11/13/2021
Jazz
W 111-105
Away
11/15/2021
Thunder
W 103-90
Away
11/17/2021
Pelicans
W 113-98
Home
11/18/2021
Wizards
W 112-97
Home
11/20/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/23/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/24/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/27/2021
Bulls
-
Away
11/29/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/1/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Cavaliers
W 97-94
Away
11/13/2021
Magic
W 104-92
Away
11/15/2021
Pelicans
W 105-100
Home
11/17/2021
Hornets
L 97-87
Away
11/18/2021
Heat
L 112-97
Away
11/20/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/22/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/24/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/26/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/27/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/29/2021
Spurs
-
Away