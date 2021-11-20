Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (10-5) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (11-5) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Heat

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Heat

    • The Heat put up 6.8 more points per game (110.4) than the Wizards allow (103.6).
    • Miami is 10-2 when scoring more than 103.6 points.
    • Washington is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.
    • The Wizards average just 3.9 more points per game (106.2) than the Heat give up (102.3).
    • Washington has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 102.3 points.
    • Miami is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.2 points.
    • The Heat make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
    • Miami is 10-1 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
    • The Wizards' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
    • Washington has put together an 8-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 24.8 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
    • Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal scores 23.9 points and tacks on 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.1 points and adds 2.3 assists per game.
    • Kuzma averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Beal (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.7 per game).

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    Clippers

    L 112-109

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Jazz

    W 111-105

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Thunder

    W 103-90

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pelicans

    W 113-98

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Wizards

    W 112-97

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 97-94

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Magic

    W 104-92

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pelicans

    W 105-100

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Hornets

    L 97-87

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Heat

    L 112-97

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Miami Heat at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

