Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (10-5) hope to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (11-5) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Heat

The Heat put up 6.8 more points per game (110.4) than the Wizards allow (103.6).

Miami is 10-2 when scoring more than 103.6 points.

Washington is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Wizards average just 3.9 more points per game (106.2) than the Heat give up (102.3).

Washington has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 102.3 points.

Miami is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 106.2 points.

The Heat make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Miami is 10-1 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Wizards' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Washington has put together an 8-3 straight up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 24.8 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 11.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.6 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal scores 23.9 points and tacks on 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.

Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 9.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.1 points and adds 2.3 assists per game.

Kuzma averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.

Washington's leader in steals is Beal (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.7 per game).

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/11/2021 Clippers L 112-109 Away 11/13/2021 Jazz W 111-105 Away 11/15/2021 Thunder W 103-90 Away 11/17/2021 Pelicans W 113-98 Home 11/18/2021 Wizards W 112-97 Home 11/20/2021 Wizards - Away 11/23/2021 Pistons - Away 11/24/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/27/2021 Bulls - Away 11/29/2021 Nuggets - Home 12/1/2021 Cavaliers - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule