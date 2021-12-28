Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (21-13) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (17-16) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Heat
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream: FTX Arena
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Heat
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Heat
-6.5
208.5 points
Key Stats for Heat vs. Wizards
- The Heat put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (107.0) than the Wizards allow (108.7).
- Miami has a 14-3 record when putting up more than 108.7 points.
- Washington is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 107.0 points.
- The Wizards score only 2.7 more points per game (105.8) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (103.1).
- Washington has put together a 12-4 record in games it scores more than 103.1 points.
- Miami is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Heat are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 21st.
- The Heat average 10.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
- The Wizards are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 12th.
Heat Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
- Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.2 in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal scores 23.3 points and tacks on 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 7.9 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.8 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.7 per game.
