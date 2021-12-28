Dec 26, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) are separated by teammates after getting into an altercation during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (21-13) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (17-16) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -6.5 208.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Wizards

The Heat put up only 1.7 fewer points per game (107.0) than the Wizards allow (108.7).

Miami has a 14-3 record when putting up more than 108.7 points.

Washington is 9-3 when giving up fewer than 107.0 points.

The Wizards score only 2.7 more points per game (105.8) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (103.1).

Washington has put together a 12-4 record in games it scores more than 103.1 points.

Miami is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Heat are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 21st.

The Heat average 10.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 12th.

Heat Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Heat this season is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

Dewayne Dedmon leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 8.2 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch