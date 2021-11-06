Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) prepares to shoot the ball between Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4), Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) hope to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Bucks

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bucks

    • The 111.3 points per game the Wizards record are just 1.9 more points than the Bucks give up (109.4).
    • Washington has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 109.4 points.
    • Milwaukee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 111.3 points.
    • The Bucks score only 0.9 more points per game (108.1) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (107.2).
    • Milwaukee is 4-1 when it scores more than 107.2 points.
    • Washington is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.
    • This season, the Wizards have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Bucks' opponents have hit.
    • Washington has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
    • The Bucks have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.
    • Milwaukee has put together a 4-0 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.6% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in scoring, tallying 23.5 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
    • Washington's leading rebounder is Montrezl Harrell averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 5.9 assists per game.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kyle Kuzma, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
    • The Washington steals leader is Beal, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the top of nearly all of the Bucks' leaderboards by recording 27.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen is consistent from deep and leads the Bucks with 3.4 made threes per game.
    • George Hill (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    Hawks

    W 122-111

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Celtics

    W 115-112

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Hawks

    L 118-111

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Raptors

    L 109-100

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 115-87

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 113-108

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Spurs

    L 102-93

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jazz

    L 107-95

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Pistons

    W 117-89

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Knicks

    L 113-98

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    76ers

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
