How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) hope to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bucks
- The 111.3 points per game the Wizards record are just 1.9 more points than the Bucks give up (109.4).
- Washington has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 109.4 points.
- Milwaukee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Bucks score only 0.9 more points per game (108.1) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (107.2).
- Milwaukee is 4-1 when it scores more than 107.2 points.
- Washington is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.
- This season, the Wizards have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Bucks' opponents have hit.
- Washington has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Bucks have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.
- Milwaukee has put together a 4-0 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.6% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in scoring, tallying 23.5 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
- Washington's leading rebounder is Montrezl Harrell averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 5.9 assists per game.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kyle Kuzma, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- The Washington steals leader is Beal, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the top of nearly all of the Bucks' leaderboards by recording 27.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen is consistent from deep and leads the Bucks with 3.4 made threes per game.
- George Hill (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/28/2021
Hawks
W 122-111
Home
10/30/2021
Celtics
W 115-112
Home
11/1/2021
Hawks
L 118-111
Away
11/3/2021
Raptors
L 109-100
Home
11/5/2021
Grizzlies
W 115-87
Home
11/7/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/10/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/17/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/18/2021
Heat
-
Away
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Timberwolves
L 113-108
Home
10/30/2021
Spurs
L 102-93
Home
10/31/2021
Jazz
L 107-95
Home
11/2/2021
Pistons
W 117-89
Away
11/5/2021
Knicks
L 113-98
Home
11/7/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/9/2021
76ers
-
Away
11/10/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/12/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/14/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/17/2021
Lakers
-
Home