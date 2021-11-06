Nov 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) prepares to shoot the ball between Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4), Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) hope to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (6-3) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass
Arena: Capital One Arena

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Bucks

The 111.3 points per game the Wizards record are just 1.9 more points than the Bucks give up (109.4).

Washington has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 109.4 points.

Milwaukee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 111.3 points.

The Bucks score only 0.9 more points per game (108.1) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (107.2).

Milwaukee is 4-1 when it scores more than 107.2 points.

Washington is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.

This season, the Wizards have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Bucks' opponents have hit.

Washington has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Bucks have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.

Milwaukee has put together a 4-0 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.6% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in scoring, tallying 23.5 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Washington's leading rebounder is Montrezl Harrell averaging 9.7 boards per game and its best passer is Spencer Dinwiddie and his 5.9 assists per game.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kyle Kuzma, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

The Washington steals leader is Beal, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the top of nearly all of the Bucks' leaderboards by recording 27.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Grayson Allen is consistent from deep and leads the Bucks with 3.4 made threes per game.

George Hill (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Milwaukee while Antetokounmpo (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/28/2021 Hawks W 122-111 Home 10/30/2021 Celtics W 115-112 Home 11/1/2021 Hawks L 118-111 Away 11/3/2021 Raptors L 109-100 Home 11/5/2021 Grizzlies W 115-87 Home 11/7/2021 Bucks - Home 11/10/2021 Cavaliers - Away 11/13/2021 Magic - Away 11/15/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/17/2021 Hornets - Away 11/18/2021 Heat - Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule