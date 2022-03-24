Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (45-27) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (30-41) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-8.5
228.5 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Wizards
- The Bucks put up 115.1 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 111.6 the Wizards allow.
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 41-6.
- Washington is 23-18 when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Wizards' 108.3 points per game are only 2.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks allow.
- Washington is 18-9 when it scores more than 111.1 points.
- Milwaukee is 22-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
- The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.
- The Bucks average 10.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 14th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.7 points and grabs 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.5 PPG scoring average.
- Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma paces the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).
How To Watch
March
24
2022
Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)