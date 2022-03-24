Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reaches around Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (45-27) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (30-41) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Bucks

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Bucks

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bucks

-8.5

228.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Wizards

  • The Bucks put up 115.1 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 111.6 the Wizards allow.
  • When Milwaukee puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 41-6.
  • Washington is 23-18 when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
  • The Wizards' 108.3 points per game are only 2.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks allow.
  • Washington is 18-9 when it scores more than 111.1 points.
  • Milwaukee is 22-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
  • The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.
  • The Bucks average 10.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
  • The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 14th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.7 points and grabs 11.6 rebounds per game.
  • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.5 PPG scoring average.
  • Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma paces the Wizards scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hits 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.4 per game).

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17951343
