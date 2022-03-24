Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) reaches around Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (45-27) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (30-41) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Bucks

Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -8.5 228.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Wizards

The Bucks put up 115.1 points per game, just 3.5 more points than the 111.6 the Wizards allow.

When Milwaukee puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 41-6.

Washington is 23-18 when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.

The Wizards' 108.3 points per game are only 2.8 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks allow.

Washington is 18-9 when it scores more than 111.1 points.

Milwaukee is 22-6 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

The Bucks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.

The Bucks average 10.3 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 1.2 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 14th.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points and rebounds is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scores 29.7 points and grabs 11.6 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.5 PPG scoring average.

Khris Middleton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch