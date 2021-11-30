Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) play the Washington Wizards (13-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Timberwolves
- The Wizards average 105.8 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 106.5 the Timberwolves give up.
- Washington has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 106.5 points.
- Minnesota has an 8-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Timberwolves average only 2.4 more points per game (108.1) than the Wizards allow (105.7).
- When it scores more than 105.7 points, Minnesota is 9-4.
- Washington's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Wizards are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- In games Washington shoots better than 43.5% from the field, it is 11-4 overall.
- This season, Minnesota has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.9% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 22.9 points and distributes 6.0 assists per game.
- Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 23.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 6.1 per game. He also scores 19.4 points per game and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Naz Reid (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Hornets
L 109-103
Home
11/24/2021
Pelicans
L 127-102
Away
11/26/2021
Thunder
W 101-99
Away
11/27/2021
Mavericks
W 120-114
Away
11/29/2021
Spurs
L 116-99
Away
12/1/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/3/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/6/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/11/2021
Jazz
-
Home
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Pelicans
W 110-96
Away
11/24/2021
Heat
W 113-101
Home
11/26/2021
Hornets
L 133-115
Away
11/27/2021
76ers
W 121-120
Away
11/29/2021
Pacers
W 100-98
Home
12/1/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/3/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/6/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/8/2021
Jazz
-
Home
12/10/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away