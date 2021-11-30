Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after getting fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) play the Washington Wizards (13-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Timberwolves

The Wizards average 105.8 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 106.5 the Timberwolves give up.

Washington has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 106.5 points.

Minnesota has an 8-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.8 points.

The Timberwolves average only 2.4 more points per game (108.1) than the Wizards allow (105.7).

When it scores more than 105.7 points, Minnesota is 9-4.

Washington's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Wizards are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

In games Washington shoots better than 43.5% from the field, it is 11-4 overall.

This season, Minnesota has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.9% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 22.9 points and distributes 6.0 assists per game.

Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 23.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 6.1 per game. He also scores 19.4 points per game and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Naz Reid (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Hornets L 109-103 Home 11/24/2021 Pelicans L 127-102 Away 11/26/2021 Thunder W 101-99 Away 11/27/2021 Mavericks W 120-114 Away 11/29/2021 Spurs L 116-99 Away 12/1/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/3/2021 Cavaliers - Home 12/5/2021 Raptors - Away 12/6/2021 Pacers - Away 12/8/2021 Pistons - Away 12/11/2021 Jazz - Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule