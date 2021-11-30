Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after getting fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-10) play the Washington Wizards (13-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Timberwolves

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Timberwolves

    • The Wizards average 105.8 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 106.5 the Timberwolves give up.
    • Washington has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 106.5 points.
    • Minnesota has an 8-3 record when allowing fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Timberwolves average only 2.4 more points per game (108.1) than the Wizards allow (105.7).
    • When it scores more than 105.7 points, Minnesota is 9-4.
    • Washington's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Wizards are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
    • In games Washington shoots better than 43.5% from the field, it is 11-4 overall.
    • This season, Minnesota has a 7-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.9% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 22.9 points and distributes 6.0 assists per game.
    • Washington's best rebounder is Kyle Kuzma, who averages 9.0 boards per game in addition to his 13.4 PPG average.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 23.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 6.1 per game. He also scores 19.4 points per game and grabs 3.8 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
    • Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Naz Reid (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Hornets

    L 109-103

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pelicans

    L 127-102

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Thunder

    W 101-99

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Mavericks

    W 120-114

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Spurs

    L 116-99

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Pelicans

    W 110-96

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Heat

    W 113-101

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hornets

    L 133-115

    Away

    11/27/2021

    76ers

    W 121-120

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Pacers

    W 100-98

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
