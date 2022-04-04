Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (44-34) square off against the Washington Wizards (34-43) on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -11 -

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Wizards

The Timberwolves put up 115.5 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.3 the Wizards give up.

Minnesota is 35-12 when scoring more than 111.3 points.

Washington has a 27-20 record when giving up fewer than 115.5 points.

The Wizards average just 3.9 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Timberwolves give up (112.6).

When it scores more than 112.6 points, Washington is 20-7.

Minnesota's record is 27-7 when it allows fewer than 108.7 points.

The Timberwolves are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.

The Timberwolves average 11.4 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Wizards by 2.4 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves leader in points and rebounds is Karl-Anthony Towns, who scores 24.2 points and pulls down 9.6 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell is Minnesota's best passer, distributing 6.9 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony Edwards, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Edwards and Towns lead Minnesota on the defensive end, with Edwards leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Towns in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch