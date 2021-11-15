Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) and forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (2-12) will visit the Washington Wizards (9-3) after losing four straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pelicans

    • The Wizards record 108.7 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 111.7 the Pelicans give up.
    • Washington has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 111.7 points.
    • New Orleans is 2-4 when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
    • The Pelicans' 102.1 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 103.8 the Wizards allow.
    • New Orleans has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.
    • Washington's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 102.1 points.
    • The Wizards make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
    • Washington is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
    • This season, New Orleans has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
    • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
    • Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas collects 19.6 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 5.4 per game. He also records 15.7 points per game and tacks on 2.9 rebounds per game.
    • Graham knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Raptors

    L 109-100

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 115-87

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bucks

    W 101-94

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 97-94

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Magic

    W 104-92

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Warriors

    L 126-85

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Mavericks

    L 108-92

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Thunder

    L 108-100

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Nets

    L 120-112

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 112-101

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

