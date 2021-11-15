Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) is defended by Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) and forward Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (2-12) will visit the Washington Wizards (9-3) after losing four straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pelicans

The Wizards record 108.7 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 111.7 the Pelicans give up.

Washington has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 111.7 points.

New Orleans is 2-4 when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.

The Pelicans' 102.1 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 103.8 the Wizards allow.

New Orleans has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.

Washington's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 102.1 points.

The Wizards make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Washington is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

This season, New Orleans has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.

Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Jonas Valanciunas collects 19.6 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 5.4 per game. He also records 15.7 points per game and tacks on 2.9 rebounds per game.

Graham knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.

New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Raptors L 109-100 Home 11/5/2021 Grizzlies W 115-87 Home 11/7/2021 Bucks W 101-94 Home 11/10/2021 Cavaliers W 97-94 Away 11/13/2021 Magic W 104-92 Away 11/15/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/17/2021 Hornets - Away 11/18/2021 Heat - Away 11/20/2021 Heat - Home 11/22/2021 Hornets - Home 11/24/2021 Pelicans - Away

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule