How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (2-12) will visit the Washington Wizards (9-3) after losing four straight road games. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 15, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Pelicans
- The Wizards record 108.7 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 111.7 the Pelicans give up.
- Washington has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 111.7 points.
- New Orleans is 2-4 when giving up fewer than 108.7 points.
- The Pelicans' 102.1 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 103.8 the Wizards allow.
- New Orleans has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.
- Washington's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 102.1 points.
- The Wizards make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Washington is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- This season, New Orleans has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.6% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
- Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 9.2 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
- Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas collects 19.6 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for the Pelicans, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- New Orleans' assist leader is Devonte' Graham with 5.4 per game. He also records 15.7 points per game and tacks on 2.9 rebounds per game.
- Graham knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pelicans.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 1.0 per game.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Raptors
L 109-100
Home
11/5/2021
Grizzlies
W 115-87
Home
11/7/2021
Bucks
W 101-94
Home
11/10/2021
Cavaliers
W 97-94
Away
11/13/2021
Magic
W 104-92
Away
11/15/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/17/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/18/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/20/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/22/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/24/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
Pelicans Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/5/2021
Warriors
L 126-85
Away
11/8/2021
Mavericks
L 108-92
Away
11/10/2021
Thunder
L 108-100
Home
11/12/2021
Nets
L 120-112
Home
11/13/2021
Grizzlies
W 112-101
Home
11/15/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/17/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/19/2021
Clippers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/22/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/24/2021
Wizards
-
Home