Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

The Washington Wizards (11-6) face the New Orleans Pelicans (3-16) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -4 210.5 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Wizards

The 105.8 points per game the Wizards put up are the same as the Pelicans give up.

Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 109.7 points.

New Orleans is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Pelicans' 100.6 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 103.7 the Wizards allow.

When it scores more than 103.7 points, New Orleans is 2-4.

Washington is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 100.6 points.

The Wizards are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 10th.

The Wizards average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 2.6 rebounds less than the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.3 points and distributes 6.1 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.4 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

