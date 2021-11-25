Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (11-6) face the New Orleans Pelicans (3-16) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wizards
-4
210.5 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Wizards
- The 105.8 points per game the Wizards put up are the same as the Pelicans give up.
- Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 109.7 points.
- New Orleans is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Pelicans' 100.6 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 103.7 the Wizards allow.
- When it scores more than 103.7 points, New Orleans is 2-4.
- Washington is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 100.6 points.
- The Wizards are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 10th.
- The Wizards average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 2.6 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
- The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.3 points and distributes 6.1 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.4 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.1 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
- Devonte' Graham dishes out more assists than any other New Orleans teammate with 5.1 per game. He also scores 15.3 points and grabs 2.7 rebounds per game.
- Graham is reliable from distance and leads the Pelicans with 2.9 made threes per game.
- New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)