Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 22, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) drives on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (11-6) face the New Orleans Pelicans (3-16) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Wizards vs. Pelicans

    Wizards vs Pelicans Betting Information

    Wizards

    -4

    210.5 points

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Wizards

    • The 105.8 points per game the Wizards put up are the same as the Pelicans give up.
    • Washington has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 109.7 points.
    • New Orleans is 3-3 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Pelicans' 100.6 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 103.7 the Wizards allow.
    • When it scores more than 103.7 points, New Orleans is 2-4.
    • Washington is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 100.6 points.
    • The Wizards are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 10th.
    • The Wizards average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 2.6 rebounds less than the Pelicans.
    • The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 25th.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 23.3 points and distributes 6.1 assists per game.
    • Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.4 boards in each contest while scoring 13.5 points per game.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kuzma, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • The Pelicans' leader in scoring and rebounding is Jonas Valanciunas with 19.1 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham dishes out more assists than any other New Orleans teammate with 5.1 per game. He also scores 15.3 points and grabs 2.7 rebounds per game.
    • Graham is reliable from distance and leads the Pelicans with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas with 0.9 per game.

    How To Watch

    Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
