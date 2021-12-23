Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) block the shot of Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) but is called for a foul in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (16-15) take on the New York Knicks (14-17) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

Wizards vs. Knicks

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -3.5 208.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Wizards

The Knicks put up 105.8 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 108.1 the Wizards allow.

When New York totals more than 108.1 points, it is 7-3.

When Washington allows fewer than 105.8 points, it is 9-3.

The Wizards put up an average of 105.6 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 106.9 the Knicks allow.

When it scores more than 106.9 points, Washington is 9-3.

New York has an 11-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.6 points.

The Knicks are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 20th.

The Knicks average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 1.9 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.6 points, pulling down 9.8 rebounds and dishing out 5.2 assists per game.

The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch