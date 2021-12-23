Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (16-15) take on the New York Knicks (14-17) at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Knicks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Knicks
-3.5
208.5 points
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Wizards
- The Knicks put up 105.8 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 108.1 the Wizards allow.
- When New York totals more than 108.1 points, it is 7-3.
- When Washington allows fewer than 105.8 points, it is 9-3.
- The Wizards put up an average of 105.6 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 106.9 the Knicks allow.
- When it scores more than 106.9 points, Washington is 9-3.
- New York has an 11-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.6 points.
- The Knicks are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 20th.
- The Knicks average 10.8 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 1.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Wizards are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at sixth.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.6 points, pulling down 9.8 rebounds and dishing out 5.2 assists per game.
- The Knicks get the most three-point shooting production out of Evan Fournier, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal collects 23.3 points and tacks on 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 7.8 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top scorer from deep for the Wizards, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
