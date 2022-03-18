Mar 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots agaisnt Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (29-39) will visit the New York Knicks (29-40) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -6 225.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Wizards

The Knicks put up 106.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 111.6 the Wizards give up.

New York has a 13-7 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Washington is 16-5 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.

The Wizards put up an average of 108.4 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up.

Washington has put together a 19-19 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

New York has a 24-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.

The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Knicks average 11.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 2.2 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 25th.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.4 points, grabbing 9.9 boards and distributing 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

