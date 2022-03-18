Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots agaisnt Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots agaisnt Los Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (29-39) will visit the New York Knicks (29-40) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Knicks

  • Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Madison Square Garden
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Knicks

Knicks vs Wizards Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Knicks

-6

225.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Wizards

  • The Knicks put up 106.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 111.6 the Wizards give up.
  • New York has a 13-7 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.
  • Washington is 16-5 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.
  • The Wizards put up an average of 108.4 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up.
  • Washington has put together a 19-19 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
  • New York has a 24-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
  • The Knicks average 11.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 2.2 rebounds per contest.
  • The Knicks are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 25th.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.4 points, grabbing 9.9 boards and distributing 5.2 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by collecting 17.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Washington Wizards at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17910499
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Jets

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
USATSI_17884331
NBA

How to Watch Thunder at Heat

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Rockets

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
USATSI_17887564
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Oregon in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
OREGON STATE WRESTLING
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA College Wrestling Championships

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17890397
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Fairfield vs. Texas NCAA Women's First Round

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1008252527h (1)
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Instituto vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
college soccer
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Orense

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_17910186
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Nets

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy