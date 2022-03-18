How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (29-39) will visit the New York Knicks (29-40) after losing five road games in a row. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Knicks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Knicks
-6
225.5 points
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Wizards
- The Knicks put up 106.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 111.6 the Wizards give up.
- New York has a 13-7 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.
- Washington is 16-5 when giving up fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Wizards put up an average of 108.4 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 106.9 the Knicks give up.
- Washington has put together a 19-19 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
- New York has a 24-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.4 points.
- The Wizards are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
- The Knicks average 11.4 offensive boards per game, more than the Wizards by 2.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Knicks are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 25th.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.4 points, grabbing 9.9 boards and distributing 5.2 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Alec Burks is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma is at the top of nearly all of the Wizards' leaderboards by collecting 17.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)