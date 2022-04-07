Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) blocks a shot attempt by New York Knicks shooting guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (35-44) will visit the Washington Wizards (35-44) after winning four straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 8, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Knicks

  • The 108.9 points per game the Wizards put up are only 2.0 more points than the Knicks allow (106.9).
  • When Washington totals more than 106.9 points, it is 24-19.
  • When New York allows fewer than 108.9 points, it is 30-10.
  • The Knicks put up 5.2 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (111.7).
  • When it scores more than 111.7 points, New York is 15-8.
  • Washington's record is 18-6 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.
  • The Wizards make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • In games Washington shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 29-27 overall.
  • The Knicks have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.
  • New York has put together a 16-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier is dependable from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/30/2022

Magic

W 127-110

Home

4/1/2022

Mavericks

W 135-103

Home

4/3/2022

Celtics

L 144-102

Away

4/5/2022

Timberwolves

W 132-114

Away

4/6/2022

Hawks

L 118-103

Away

4/8/2022

Knicks

-

Home

4/10/2022

Hornets

-

Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/28/2022

Bulls

W 109-104

Home

3/30/2022

Hornets

L 125-114

Home

4/2/2022

Cavaliers

L 119-101

Home

4/3/2022

Magic

W 118-88

Away

4/6/2022

Nets

L 110-98

Home

4/8/2022

Wizards

-

Away

4/10/2022

Raptors

-

Home

How To Watch

April
8
2022

New York Knicks at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
