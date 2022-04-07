Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge (21) blocks a shot attempt by New York Knicks shooting guard RJ Barrett (9) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (35-44) will visit the Washington Wizards (35-44) after winning four straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 8, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Knicks

The 108.9 points per game the Wizards put up are only 2.0 more points than the Knicks allow (106.9).

When Washington totals more than 106.9 points, it is 24-19.

When New York allows fewer than 108.9 points, it is 30-10.

The Knicks put up 5.2 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (111.7).

When it scores more than 111.7 points, New York is 15-8.

Washington's record is 18-6 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.

The Wizards make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

In games Washington shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 29-27 overall.

The Knicks have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.

New York has put together a 16-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier is dependable from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.

Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/30/2022 Magic W 127-110 Home 4/1/2022 Mavericks W 135-103 Home 4/3/2022 Celtics L 144-102 Away 4/5/2022 Timberwolves W 132-114 Away 4/6/2022 Hawks L 118-103 Away 4/8/2022 Knicks - Home 4/10/2022 Hornets - Away

Knicks Upcoming Schedule