Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (35-44) will visit the Washington Wizards (35-44) after winning four straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 8, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Knicks
- The 108.9 points per game the Wizards put up are only 2.0 more points than the Knicks allow (106.9).
- When Washington totals more than 106.9 points, it is 24-19.
- When New York allows fewer than 108.9 points, it is 30-10.
- The Knicks put up 5.2 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (111.7).
- When it scores more than 111.7 points, New York is 15-8.
- Washington's record is 18-6 when it allows fewer than 106.5 points.
- The Wizards make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- In games Washington shoots higher than 44.8% from the field, it is 29-27 overall.
- The Knicks have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.
- New York has put together a 16-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle paces the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier is dependable from three-point range and leads the Knicks with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Alec Burks (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New York while Mitchell Robinson (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Magic
W 127-110
Home
4/1/2022
Mavericks
W 135-103
Home
4/3/2022
Celtics
L 144-102
Away
4/5/2022
Timberwolves
W 132-114
Away
4/6/2022
Hawks
L 118-103
Away
4/8/2022
Knicks
-
Home
4/10/2022
Hornets
-
Away
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/28/2022
Bulls
W 109-104
Home
3/30/2022
Hornets
L 125-114
Home
4/2/2022
Cavaliers
L 119-101
Home
4/3/2022
Magic
W 118-88
Away
4/6/2022
Nets
L 110-98
Home
4/8/2022
Wizards
-
Away
4/10/2022
Raptors
-
Home
How To Watch
April
8
2022
New York Knicks at Washington Wizards
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)