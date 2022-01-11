Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-26) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (20-20) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Thunder

  • The Wizards record 107.3 points per game, equal to what the Thunder allow.
  • When Washington scores more than 107.3 points, it is 12-6.
  • Oklahoma City is 10-12 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
  • The Thunder's 99.6 points per game are 10.0 fewer points than the 109.6 the Wizards give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.6 points, Oklahoma City is 4-3.
  • Washington is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 99.6 points.
  • This season, the Wizards have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
  • Washington is 17-12 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Thunder have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.
  • Oklahoma City is 4-2 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 24.0 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
  • Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
  • Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Bulls

L 120-119

Home

1/3/2022

Hornets

W 124-121

Home

1/5/2022

Rockets

L 114-111

Home

1/7/2022

Bulls

L 130-122

Away

1/9/2022

Magic

W 102-100

Away

1/11/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/12/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/15/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/17/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/19/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Raptors

-

Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/31/2021

Knicks

W 95-80

Home

1/2/2022

Mavericks

L 95-86

Home

1/5/2022

Timberwolves

L 98-90

Away

1/7/2022

Timberwolves

L 135-105

Home

1/9/2022

Nuggets

L 99-95

Home

1/11/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/13/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/15/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

1/17/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/21/2022

Hornets

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
