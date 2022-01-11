How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-26) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (20-20) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Thunder
- The Wizards record 107.3 points per game, equal to what the Thunder allow.
- When Washington scores more than 107.3 points, it is 12-6.
- Oklahoma City is 10-12 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Thunder's 99.6 points per game are 10.0 fewer points than the 109.6 the Wizards give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.6 points, Oklahoma City is 4-3.
- Washington is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 99.6 points.
- This season, the Wizards have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.
- Washington is 17-12 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Thunder have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.
- Oklahoma City is 4-2 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 24.0 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Bulls
L 120-119
Home
1/3/2022
Hornets
W 124-121
Home
1/5/2022
Rockets
L 114-111
Home
1/7/2022
Bulls
L 130-122
Away
1/9/2022
Magic
W 102-100
Away
1/11/2022
Thunder
-
Home
1/12/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/15/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/17/2022
76ers
-
Home
1/19/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/21/2022
Raptors
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/31/2021
Knicks
W 95-80
Home
1/2/2022
Mavericks
L 95-86
Home
1/5/2022
Timberwolves
L 98-90
Away
1/7/2022
Timberwolves
L 135-105
Home
1/9/2022
Nuggets
L 99-95
Home
1/11/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/13/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/15/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/17/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/21/2022
Hornets
-
Away