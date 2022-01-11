Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-26) hope to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (20-20) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Thunder

The Wizards record 107.3 points per game, equal to what the Thunder allow.

When Washington scores more than 107.3 points, it is 12-6.

Oklahoma City is 10-12 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.

The Thunder's 99.6 points per game are 10.0 fewer points than the 109.6 the Wizards give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.6 points, Oklahoma City is 4-3.

Washington is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 99.6 points.

This season, the Wizards have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Thunder's opponents have made.

Washington is 17-12 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Thunder have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Wizards have averaged.

Oklahoma City is 4-2 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 24.0 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.7 boards in each contest while scoring 15.3 points per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey paces the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Bulls L 120-119 Home 1/3/2022 Hornets W 124-121 Home 1/5/2022 Rockets L 114-111 Home 1/7/2022 Bulls L 130-122 Away 1/9/2022 Magic W 102-100 Away 1/11/2022 Thunder - Home 1/12/2022 Magic - Home 1/15/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/17/2022 76ers - Home 1/19/2022 Nets - Home 1/21/2022 Raptors - Home

Thunder Upcoming Schedule