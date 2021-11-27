Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) blocks the shot of Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (11-7) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder

    Betting Information for Wizards vs. Thunder

    Wizards vs Thunder Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wizards

    -7.5

    206.5 points

    Key Stats for Thunder vs. Wizards

    • The 105.6 points per game the Wizards average are the same as the Thunder allow.
    • Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 106.2 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
    • The Thunder score 6.0 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (105.0).
    • Oklahoma City is 3-0 when it scores more than 105.0 points.
    • Washington is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 99.0 points.
    • The Wizards are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at first.
    • The Wizards average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
    • The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.3 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
    • Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.1 points per game.
    • Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey racks up 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and adds 4.4 assists per game.
    • Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Oklahoma City Thunder

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

