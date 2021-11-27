Publish date:
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (11-7) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Thunder
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wizards
-7.5
206.5 points
Key Stats for Thunder vs. Wizards
- The 105.6 points per game the Wizards average are the same as the Thunder allow.
- Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 106.2 points.
- Oklahoma City is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.
- The Thunder score 6.0 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (105.0).
- Oklahoma City is 3-0 when it scores more than 105.0 points.
- Washington is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 99.0 points.
- The Wizards are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at first.
- The Wizards average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
- The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.3 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
- Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.1 points per game.
- Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.1 rebounds and adds 4.4 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.2 per game.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
