The Washington Wizards (11-7) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-12) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -7.5 206.5 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Wizards

The 105.6 points per game the Wizards average are the same as the Thunder allow.

Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 106.2 points.

Oklahoma City is 5-4 when allowing fewer than 105.6 points.

The Thunder score 6.0 fewer points per game (99.0) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (105.0).

Oklahoma City is 3-0 when it scores more than 105.0 points.

Washington is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 99.0 points.

The Wizards are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at first.

The Wizards average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.

The Thunder are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 23.3 points and distributing 5.8 assists.

Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.2 boards in each contest while scoring 13.1 points per game.

Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

