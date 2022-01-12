Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-34) aim to end a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (21-20) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Magic

The Wizards average 107.7 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 110.9 the Magic allow.

Washington is 11-5 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Orlando is 7-13 when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.

The Magic average 8.1 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (109.8).

Orlando is 2-8 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Washington is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 101.7 points.

The Wizards make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

Washington is 15-10 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

The Magic are shooting 42.4% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 45.6% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Orlando has a 2-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.6% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 24.0 points and distributing 6.4 assists.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.6 boards per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Wendell Carter Jr. has tallied 10.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game, putting him atop the Magic leaderboards in those categories.

Franz Wagner counts for 15.7 points per game, making him the top scorer on Orlando's squad.

Gary Harris is dependable from deep and leads the Magic with 1.7 made threes per game.

Chuma Okeke (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/3/2022 Hornets W 124-121 Home 1/5/2022 Rockets L 114-111 Home 1/7/2022 Bulls L 130-122 Away 1/9/2022 Magic W 102-100 Away 1/11/2022 Thunder W 122-118 Home 1/12/2022 Magic - Home 1/15/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/17/2022 76ers - Home 1/19/2022 Nets - Home 1/21/2022 Raptors - Home 1/23/2022 Celtics - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule