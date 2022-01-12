Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) guards Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-34) aim to end a nine-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (21-20) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Magic

  • The Wizards average 107.7 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 110.9 the Magic allow.
  • Washington is 11-5 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
  • Orlando is 7-13 when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.
  • The Magic average 8.1 fewer points per game (101.7) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (109.8).
  • Orlando is 2-8 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
  • Washington is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 101.7 points.
  • The Wizards make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
  • Washington is 15-10 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
  • The Magic are shooting 42.4% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 45.6% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Orlando has a 2-7 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.6% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 24.0 points and distributing 6.4 assists.
  • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 8.6 boards per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Wendell Carter Jr. has tallied 10.3 boards and 2.7 assists per game, putting him atop the Magic leaderboards in those categories.
  • Franz Wagner counts for 15.7 points per game, making him the top scorer on Orlando's squad.
  • Gary Harris is dependable from deep and leads the Magic with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Hornets

W 124-121

Home

1/5/2022

Rockets

L 114-111

Home

1/7/2022

Bulls

L 130-122

Away

1/9/2022

Magic

W 102-100

Away

1/11/2022

Thunder

W 122-118

Home

1/12/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/15/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/17/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/19/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/23/2022

Celtics

-

Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Celtics

L 116-111

Away

1/3/2022

Bulls

L 102-98

Away

1/5/2022

76ers

L 116-106

Home

1/8/2022

Pistons

L 97-92

Away

1/9/2022

Wizards

L 102-100

Home

1/12/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/14/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/15/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/17/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/19/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/21/2022

Lakers

-

Home

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


