Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-32) will host the Washington Wizards (19-20) after losing six home games in a row. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Magic

Wizards vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wizards

-6.5

-

Key Stats for Magic vs. Wizards

  • The Wizards score 107.5 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 111.5 the Magic allow.
  • Washington is 10-3 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
  • When Orlando allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 7-12.
  • The Magic's 101.9 points per game are 7.9 fewer points than the 109.8 the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • Orlando is 2-8 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
  • Washington is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.9 points.
  • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 20th.
  • The Wizards pull down 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).
  • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 24.1 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
  • Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.4 boards in each contest while scoring 14.9 points per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Wendell Carter Jr. puts up 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Magic's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Franz Wagner counts for 15.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Orlando's squad.
  • Gary Harris is the top shooter from deep for the Magic, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.0 per game).

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

