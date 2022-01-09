Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (7-32) will host the Washington Wizards (19-20) after losing six home games in a row. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Wizards vs. Magic
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wizards
-6.5
-
Key Stats for Magic vs. Wizards
- The Wizards score 107.5 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 111.5 the Magic allow.
- Washington is 10-3 when scoring more than 111.5 points.
- When Orlando allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 7-12.
- The Magic's 101.9 points per game are 7.9 fewer points than the 109.8 the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 2-8 when it scores more than 109.8 points.
- Washington is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.9 points.
- The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 20th.
- The Wizards pull down 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).
- The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 24.1 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.
- Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.4 boards in each contest while scoring 14.9 points per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Wendell Carter Jr. puts up 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Magic's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Franz Wagner counts for 15.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Orlando's squad.
- Gary Harris is the top shooter from deep for the Magic, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.0 per game).
How To Watch
January
9
2022
Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)