Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

The Orlando Magic (7-32) will host the Washington Wizards (19-20) after losing six home games in a row. The contest starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -6.5 -

Key Stats for Magic vs. Wizards

The Wizards score 107.5 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 111.5 the Magic allow.

Washington is 10-3 when scoring more than 111.5 points.

When Orlando allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 7-12.

The Magic's 101.9 points per game are 7.9 fewer points than the 109.8 the Wizards allow to opponents.

Orlando is 2-8 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Washington is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.9 points.

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 20th.

The Wizards pull down 9.1 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Wizards is Bradley Beal, who scores 24.1 points and distributes 6.4 assists per game.

Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 8.4 boards in each contest while scoring 14.9 points per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch