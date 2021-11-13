Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 10, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) passes the ball as Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (8-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (3-9) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

    Wizards vs Magic Betting Information

    Wizards

    -4.5

    203.5 points

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Wizards

    • The 109.1 points per game the Wizards put up are just .
    • When Washington scores more than 109.1 points, it is 5-1.
    • Orlando has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 109.1 points.
    • The Magic put up 5.1 fewer points per game (99.7) than the Wizards give up (104.8).
    • Orlando is 3-2 when it scores more than 104.8 points.
    • Washington is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 99.7 points.
    • The Wizards are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 21st.
    • The Wizards grab 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).
    • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
    • Montrezl Harrell is Washington's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.3 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie is its best passer, distributing 5.7 assists in each contest.
    • Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony collects 19.3 points and tacks on 4.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Franz Wagner (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
