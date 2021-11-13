Nov 10, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) passes the ball as Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (8-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (3-9) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Magic

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -4.5 203.5 points

Key Stats for Magic vs. Wizards

The 109.1 points per game the Wizards put up are just .

When Washington scores more than 109.1 points, it is 5-1.

Orlando has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 109.1 points.

The Magic put up 5.1 fewer points per game (99.7) than the Wizards give up (104.8).

Orlando is 3-2 when it scores more than 104.8 points.

Washington is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 99.7 points.

The Wizards are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 21st.

The Wizards grab 8.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.7).

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Montrezl Harrell is Washington's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.3 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie is its best passer, distributing 5.7 assists in each contest.

Kyle Kuzma leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch