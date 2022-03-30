How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (20-56) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Washington Wizards (32-43) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Magic
- The Wizards record 108.1 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic give up.
- Washington is 19-9 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
- Orlando has a 16-17 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Magic put up an average of 104.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Wizards give up to opponents.
- Orlando is 9-9 when it scores more than 111.4 points.
- Washington is 16-6 when it gives up fewer than 104.1 points.
- The Wizards are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Washington has a 25-23 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- The Magic's 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Orlando has compiled an 11-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.2% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (16.8 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 15 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is dependable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 1.6 per game.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Rockets
L 115-97
Away
3/24/2022
Bucks
L 114-102
Away
3/25/2022
Pistons
W 100-97
Away
3/27/2022
Warriors
W 123-115
Home
3/29/2022
Bulls
L 107-94
Home
3/30/2022
Magic
-
Home
4/1/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/3/2022
Celtics
-
Away
4/5/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
4/6/2022
Hawks
-
Away
4/8/2022
Knicks
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/20/2022
Thunder
W 90-85
Home
3/22/2022
Warriors
W 94-90
Home
3/23/2022
Thunder
L 118-102
Away
3/26/2022
Kings
L 114-110
Home
3/28/2022
Cavaliers
L 107-101
Away
3/30/2022
Wizards
-
Away
4/1/2022
Raptors
-
Home
4/3/2022
Knicks
-
Home
4/5/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/7/2022
Hornets
-
Away
4/10/2022
Heat
-
Home