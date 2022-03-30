Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-56) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Washington Wizards (32-43) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Magic

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Magic

The Wizards record 108.1 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic give up.

Washington is 19-9 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Orlando has a 16-17 record when giving up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Magic put up an average of 104.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Wizards give up to opponents.

Orlando is 9-9 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Washington is 16-6 when it gives up fewer than 104.1 points.

The Wizards are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Magic allow to opponents.

Washington has a 25-23 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Magic's 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Orlando has compiled an 11-10 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.2% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, making an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope and Daniel Gafford lead Washington on the defensive end, with Caldwell-Pope leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Gafford in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony's points (16.8 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 15 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is dependable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 1.6 per game.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/21/2022 Rockets L 115-97 Away 3/24/2022 Bucks L 114-102 Away 3/25/2022 Pistons W 100-97 Away 3/27/2022 Warriors W 123-115 Home 3/29/2022 Bulls L 107-94 Home 3/30/2022 Magic - Home 4/1/2022 Mavericks - Home 4/3/2022 Celtics - Away 4/5/2022 Timberwolves - Away 4/6/2022 Hawks - Away 4/8/2022 Knicks - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule