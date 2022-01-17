Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) collides with Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-17) will visit the Washington Wizards (22-21) after winning seven straight road games. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. 76ers

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wizards vs. 76ers

  • The 76ers record just 2.4 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Wizards allow (109.8).
  • Philadelphia is 16-3 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
  • Washington is 14-3 when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.
  • The Wizards' 107.8 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 105.3 the 76ers give up.
  • Washington has put together a 14-8 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.
  • Philadelphia is 22-4 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.
  • This season, the 76ers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.
  • Philadelphia is 20-3 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Wizards have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.
  • This season, Washington has a 17-11 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who averages 27.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.
  • Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dishing out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 16.7 PPG.
  • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
  • The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Bradley Beal collects 24.0 points and adds 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.7 points per game and adds 3.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Spurs

W 119-100

Home

1/10/2022

Rockets

W 111-91

Away

1/12/2022

Hornets

L 109-98

Home

1/14/2022

Celtics

W 111-99

Home

1/15/2022

Heat

W 109-98

Away

1/17/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/19/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/21/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/25/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/27/2022

Lakers

-

Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Bulls

L 130-122

Away

1/9/2022

Magic

W 102-100

Away

1/11/2022

Thunder

W 122-118

Home

1/12/2022

Magic

W 112-106

Home

1/15/2022

Trail Blazers

L 115-110

Home

1/17/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/19/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Raptors

-

Home

1/23/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/25/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/29/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

