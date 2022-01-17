Jan 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) collides with Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-17) will visit the Washington Wizards (22-21) after winning seven straight road games. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. 76ers

The 76ers record just 2.4 fewer points per game (107.4) than the Wizards allow (109.8).

Philadelphia is 16-3 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Washington is 14-3 when allowing fewer than 107.4 points.

The Wizards' 107.8 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 105.3 the 76ers give up.

Washington has put together a 14-8 record in games it scores more than 105.3 points.

Philadelphia is 22-4 when it allows fewer than 107.8 points.

This season, the 76ers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.

Philadelphia is 20-3 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Wizards have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

This season, Washington has a 17-11 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.8% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who averages 27.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Maxey is Philadelphia's best passer, dishing out 4.4 assists per game while scoring 16.7 PPG.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

The Philadelphia steals leader is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Embiid, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal collects 24.0 points and adds 6.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Wizards' leaderboards for those statistics.

Kyle Kuzma grabs 8.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 15.7 points per game and adds 3.0 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Wizards, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Washington while Daniel Gafford (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2022 Spurs W 119-100 Home 1/10/2022 Rockets W 111-91 Away 1/12/2022 Hornets L 109-98 Home 1/14/2022 Celtics W 111-99 Home 1/15/2022 Heat W 109-98 Away 1/17/2022 Wizards - Away 1/19/2022 Magic - Home 1/21/2022 Clippers - Home 1/23/2022 Spurs - Away 1/25/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/27/2022 Lakers - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule