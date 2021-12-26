Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Shake Milton (18) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Shake Milton (18) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (17-15) go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, December 26, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. 76ers

    • The 76ers put up just 3.0 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Wizards give up (108.4).
    • When Philadelphia scores more than 108.4 points, it is 9-6.
    • When Washington gives up fewer than 105.4 points, it is 9-3.
    • The Wizards' 106.2 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 106.3 the 76ers allow.
    • When it scores more than 106.3 points, Washington is 10-3.
    • Philadelphia's record is 15-4 when it gives up fewer than 106.2 points.
    • The 76ers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • Philadelphia has a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
    • The Wizards' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
    • Washington has put together a 13-8 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the 76ers this season is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
    • Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.3 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.
    • Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
    • The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal's points (23.3 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.
    • Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 12.8 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.8 per game.

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 126-91

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Heat

    L 101-96

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Nets

    L 114-105

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Celtics

    W 108-103

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hawks

    L 98-96

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Magic

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Nuggets

    L 113-107

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Kings

    L 119-105

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Suns

    L 118-98

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Jazz

    W 109-103

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Knicks

    W 124-117

    Away

    12/26/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots the ball over New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (9) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Cavaliers

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) block the shot of Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) but is called for a foul in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers vs. Wizards

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to the Los Angeles Clippers bench during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) embrace after a game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends Golden State Warriors guard Chris Chiozza (2) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Shake Milton (18) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy