Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (17-15) go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, December 26, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Wizards vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. 76ers
- The 76ers put up just 3.0 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Wizards give up (108.4).
- When Philadelphia scores more than 108.4 points, it is 9-6.
- When Washington gives up fewer than 105.4 points, it is 9-3.
- The Wizards' 106.2 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 106.3 the 76ers allow.
- When it scores more than 106.3 points, Washington is 10-3.
- Philadelphia's record is 15-4 when it gives up fewer than 106.2 points.
- The 76ers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Philadelphia has a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Wizards' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Washington has put together a 13-8 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
76ers Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the 76ers this season is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
- Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.3 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.
- Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal's points (23.3 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.
- Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 12.8 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
- Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.8 per game.
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Grizzlies
L 126-91
Away
12/15/2021
Heat
L 101-96
Home
12/16/2021
Nets
L 114-105
Away
12/20/2021
Celtics
W 108-103
Away
12/23/2021
Hawks
L 98-96
Home
12/26/2021
Wizards
-
Away
12/28/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/30/2021
Nets
-
Away
1/3/2022
Rockets
-
Home
1/5/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/7/2022
Spurs
-
Home
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Nuggets
L 113-107
Away
12/15/2021
Kings
L 119-105
Away
12/16/2021
Suns
L 118-98
Away
12/18/2021
Jazz
W 109-103
Away
12/23/2021
Knicks
W 124-117
Away
12/26/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/28/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/30/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
1/1/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/3/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/5/2022
Rockets
-
Home