Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

The Washington Wizards (17-15) go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, December 26, 2021. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. 76ers

The 76ers put up just 3.0 fewer points per game (105.4) than the Wizards give up (108.4).

When Philadelphia scores more than 108.4 points, it is 9-6.

When Washington gives up fewer than 105.4 points, it is 9-3.

The Wizards' 106.2 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 106.3 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 106.3 points, Washington is 10-3.

Philadelphia's record is 15-4 when it gives up fewer than 106.2 points.

The 76ers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Philadelphia has a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Wizards' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

Washington has put together a 13-8 straight up record in games it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the 76ers this season is Tobias Harris, who averages 18.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's leading rebounder, pulling down 9.3 per game, while Tyrese Maxey is its best passer, averaging 4.6 assists in each contest.

Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Philadelphia leader in both steals and blocks is Matisse Thybulle, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal's points (23.3 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wizards' leaderboards.

Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 12.8 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope knocks down 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.

Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.8 per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/13/2021 Grizzlies L 126-91 Away 12/15/2021 Heat L 101-96 Home 12/16/2021 Nets L 114-105 Away 12/20/2021 Celtics W 108-103 Away 12/23/2021 Hawks L 98-96 Home 12/26/2021 Wizards - Away 12/28/2021 Raptors - Away 12/30/2021 Nets - Away 1/3/2022 Rockets - Home 1/5/2022 Magic - Away 1/7/2022 Spurs - Home

Wizards Upcoming Schedule