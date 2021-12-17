Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) reacts after being fouled at the basket by Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (15-14) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (22-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wizards vs. Suns

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Wizards vs. Suns

    Suns vs Wizards Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Suns

    -9

    213 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Wizards

    • The Suns put up only 2.8 more points per game (110.8) than the Wizards give up (108.0).
    • Phoenix has a 17-0 record when scoring more than 108.0 points.
    • When Washington gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 10-5.
    • The Wizards score an average of 105.7 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 104.8 the Suns give up to opponents.
    • Washington is 9-4 when it scores more than 104.8 points.
    • Phoenix is 15-0 when it gives up fewer than 105.7 points.
    • The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 18th.
    • The Suns grab 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 more rebounds than the Wizards average (9.0).
    • The Suns are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 25th.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
    • Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.3 assists per game.
    • The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards' Bradley Beal racks up enough points (22.7 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Kyle Kuzma is at the top of the Washington rebounding leaderboard with 8.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 13.1 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.
    • Kuzma is reliable from distance and leads the Wizards with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Washington's leader in steals is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford (1.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
