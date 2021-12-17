Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) reacts after being fouled at the basket by Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (15-14) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (22-5) on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Suns

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Footprint Center

Betting Information for Wizards vs. Suns

Favorite Spread Total Suns -9 213 points

Key Stats for Suns vs. Wizards

The Suns put up only 2.8 more points per game (110.8) than the Wizards give up (108.0).

Phoenix has a 17-0 record when scoring more than 108.0 points.

When Washington gives up fewer than 110.8 points, it is 10-5.

The Wizards score an average of 105.7 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 104.8 the Suns give up to opponents.

Washington is 9-4 when it scores more than 104.8 points.

Phoenix is 15-0 when it gives up fewer than 105.7 points.

The Suns are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 18th.

The Suns grab 9.3 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 more rebounds than the Wizards average (9.0).

The Suns are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 25th.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 23.2 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Phoenix's leading rebounder is JaVale McGee averaging 7.5 boards per game and its best passer is Chris Paul and his 10.3 assists per game.

The Suns get the most three-point shooting production out of Booker, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is McGee, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch